NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Jan 15, 2023; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half in a NFL wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

 Gregory Fisher

Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense stood firm in the fourth quarter as the Bills defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 34-31 in an AFC wild-card game Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.

The second-seeded Bills forced the Dolphins into a fourth-and-1 near midfield late in the game. Miami took too long getting to the line of scrimmage to snap the ball, causing a delay of game penalty, and Skylar Thompson threw incomplete on fourth-and-6.