Eagles cornerback Darius Slay plans to pay tribute to one of Philadelphia’s most celebrated athletes by donning his former jersey number.
Slay will wear No. 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The 29-year-old Slay wore No. 23 for six seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded to Philadelphia last Thursday for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.
“My number I’m rocking? I’m going with that 2-4, man. I’m rockin’ with 2-4 this year,” Slay said Saturday night in an Instagram Live video.
“Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT, man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. ... I think I’m gonna look good in 24.”
Slay, who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2017, became the NFL’s highest paid cornerback after signing a three-year, $50 million contract extension with the Eagles. The average of $16.67 million per season beats Byron Jones’ new deal in Miami, where he’ll make $16.5 million per year with the Dolphins.
Running back Jordan Howard wore No. 24 last season for the Eagles. He was signed by the Dolphins earlier this month.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.
Jets sign CB Desir
The New York Jets reached agreement on a one-year deal with cornerback Pierre Desir, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
Desir, 29, registered 50 tackles, 11 passes defensed and a career-high three interceptions in 12 games (11 starts) last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts released Desir on Saturday, saving $6.85 million in salary cap space. Indianapolis signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension in March 2019.
He quickly found a home with the Jets, who recently released cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts.
Cardinals re-sign Hundley
The Arizona Cardinals re-signed backup quarterback Brett Hundley to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
Financial terms were not revealed. His 2019 salary was $1.875 million, according to Spotrac.
Hundley, 26, is an Arizona native. A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2015, he started nine games for Green Bay in 2017 to replace injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, finishing 3-6.
Last season with the Cardinals, he appeared in three games behind No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, completing 5 of 11 pass attempts for 49 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.
In his career, he has thrown for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s rushed for 309