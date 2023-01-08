Jason Sanders made three field goals to help the host Miami Dolphins return to the playoffs and beat the visiting New York Jets 11-6 on Sunday.
The Dolphins (9-8) snapped a five-game losing streak and coupled with Buffalo’s win over the Patriots secured their first playoff berth since 2016.
The Jets (7-10), who were already eliminated entering Sunday’s game, lost six consecutive games to finish their season.
Sanders’s 50-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining put the Dolphins ahead 9-6.
The Jets had one last chance and tried multiple laterals on their final play. But one of those errant laterals ended up rolling through the end zone for a safety.
The Dolphins will now face those same Bills that they split with during the regular season next week at Buffalo.
Bengals 27, Ravens 16: Joe Burrow passed for 215 yards and one touchdown and host Cincinnati notched its eighth consecutive victory.
Joe Mixon rushed for a score and Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals, who clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC
Steelers 28, Browns 14: Najee Harris rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries to lead host Pittsburgh (9-8), which was eliminated from playoff contention with the Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets.
Texans 32, Colts 31: Davis Mills hit Jordan Akins for a 28-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left, lifting visiting Houston. Mills, who was 22 of 38 for 298 yards with three scores and two interceptions, led a 14-play, 83-yard drive that enabled Houston to finish 3-13-1. It also cost the Texans the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft as Chicago lost to Minnesota to end up 3-14.
Vikings 29, Bears 13: Alexander Mattison ran for two touchdowns and Greg Joseph kicked three field goals to boost visiting Minnesota.
Falcons 30, Bucs 17: Rookie Desmond Ridder threw his first two career touchdown passes and Tyler Allgeier rushed for 135 yards as Atlanta Falcons beat visiting Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers (8-9) clinched the NFC South and a home playoff game a week earlier and played Tom Brady for less than a half on Sunday.
Panthers 10, Saints 7: Eddy Pineiro kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired for visiting Carolina.
Broncos 31, Chargers 28: Russell Wilson was 13-for-24 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, Latavius Murray rushed for 103 yards and a score and host Denver beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Eagles 22, Giants 16: Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and host Philadelphia clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Forty-Niners 38, Cardinals 13: Host San Francisco ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, dominating the second half against Arizona to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Seahawks 19, Rams 16 (OT): Jason Myers kicked a 32-yard game-winning field goal with 4:34 remaining in overtime, keeping the Seahawks alive pending Sunday night’s Packers-Lions game.
Myers had hit the upright with a 46-yard attempt with three seconds left in regulation.
Commanders 26, Cowboys 6: In his NFL debut, rookie Sam Howell threw for a touchdown on his first career pass and ran for another score as host Washington rolled.
On a day when Washington honored Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen by retiring his jersey, Howell finished with 11 completions in 19 attempts for 169 yards and one interception as the Commanders (8-8-1) notched their first win since Nov. 27.