The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to Tuesday night.
NBC will televise the game, set for 8 p.m. ET.
It’s the second time the game has been moved because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens. The game initially was set for Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh, then shifted to Sunday afternoon.
If this game occurs as now planned on Tuesday, the NFL will move the Ravens’ Week 13 game as well.
“Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon,” the league said in a statement.
“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”
The Steelers remain set to host the Washington Football Team in Week 13 on Dec. 6.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called off Friday’s practice, pending “clarification from the NFL” as to the status of their home game Sunday against the Ravens, a Pittsburgh team spokesman said.
Quarterback and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is one of 10 players — eight of them starters — on Baltimore’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Placement on the list indicates a player has tested positive or is considered a high-risk close contact with an infected person.
ProFootball Talk reported another Ravens player tested positive Friday in point-of-care testing. The result of a confirming PCR test was expected later in the day.
The team said it “disciplined” a strength and conditioning coach for not following COVID-19 protocols, including not wearing a mask in the team facility, not reporting symptoms of the virus and failing to wear a required tracking device.
ESPN reported Thursday night that Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the players their facility will be shut down until Monday at the earliest.
The Steelers (10-0) earlier saw their game against the Tennessee Titans rescheduled because of an outbreak affecting the Tennessee team.
That move forced the Steelers to have a Week 4 bye and gave them games in 13 straight weeks to end the season. Pittsburgh hoped to play on Thanksgiving to have the weekend off.