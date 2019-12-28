The New Orleans Saints won’t be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced later in the day.
Brown, 31, has been out of the league since September following his release by the New England Patriots after a lawsuit citing sexual abuse allegations was filed. The league has yet to take any disciplinary action against Brown.
Report: Marrone to be fired
The Jacksonville Jaguars denied an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone would be fired after Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 55-year-old Marrone is 21-28 as the head coach in Jacksonville, including a 1-1 mark as interim head coach in 2016 following the firing of predecessor Gus Bradley.
Bengals sign Hopkins
The Cincinnati Bengals signed starting center Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension on Saturday that will run through the 2022 season.
The extension is worth $20.4 million total and includes a $4.5 million roster bonus guarantee, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Hopkins will earn $8.95 million the first season and $14.4 million after the second season.
Packers, Patrick agree
The Green Bay Packers signed guard Lucas Patrick to a contract extension on Saturday.
It is a two-year extension worth $3.6 million with a signing bonus of $350,000, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
