Kyle Van Noy is cashing in. The Patriots linebacker who had a career year in 2019 is signing with the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke the signing, while his colleague Ian Rapoport had the terms as Van Noy will get a four-year deal worth $51 million. He’ll join former Patriots linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores in with the Dolphins.
Van Noy, who joined the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in a trade with the Lions in 2016, had 56 tackles and three forced fumbles for New England in 2019. Both the New York Jets and New York Giants were rumored to be interested in him. The 28-year-old linebacker thrived for the Patriots, but his price tag made his return unlikely.
Bears agree to sign Jimmy Graham
The Chicago Bears are looking to a division rival for help at a position of need. The team has reportedly agreed to sign five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million contract, ESPN reported Monday.
A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Graham, who played the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, will earn $9 million in guaranteed money.
The reported move comes four days after Graham's official release by the Packers, who saved $8 million in salary cap savings according to Over The Cap. The Bears, who already had seven tight ends under contract, are searching for improved production at the position after a lackluster 2019 season. Chicago's tight ends combined for an NFL-low 412 receiving yards last season with only two touchdowns, which tied for the fewest in the league.
Texans trade WR Hopkins to Cardinals
The Houston Texans made a stunning move Monday by trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, according to multiple reports.
The Texans will also send a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals and will receive two picks in return, a second-round selection this year and a fourth-rounder in 2021.
The 27-year-old Hopkins is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He earned All-Pro honors for the third consecutive season and caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games in 2019.
It was the third time he topped 100 catches and the fifth time he exceeded 1,000 yards in seven seasons since the Texans made him a first-round pick (27th overall) in 2013.
Through 110 games (all starts), the four-time Pro Bowl selection has 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns.
Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million extension signed in August 2017. He is set to make $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.9 million over the next three seasons, per Spotrac.
Johnson, 28, rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and four TDs in 13 games (nine) starts in his fifth season with Arizona in 2019.
His role was reduced after the Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins in midseason.
Prescott among franchise tag players
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the lone player given the exclusive franchise tag before Monday’s deadline, which included 13 non-exclusive tags.
Prescott is in line for a one-year salary of about $33 million, the highest tender due any of the free agents given the franchise tag since the window opened last month.
All players given the non-exclusive franchise tag can negotiate with other teams. If they sign with a new team and their current franchise declines to match the offer, the current team is awarded two first-round picks.
Three linebackers were given the tag, but there is likely to be a dispute coming in the case of Matthew Judon of the Baltimore Ravens. He was a stand-up linebacker for fewer than 75 snaps last season and logged more than 600 as an “edge” player.
The non-exclusive franchise tag figure for defensive ends is $17.788 million and $15.828 for linebackers.
Prescott was the only quarterback franchised. He reportedly turned down a three-year, $105 million offer that, when bonuses are factored in, could have exceeded the total annual average value of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s deal. Wilson is the NFL highest-paid quarterback at $35 million per year.
Two running backs were tagged — NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) was given the franchise tag and the Arizona Cardinals used the transition tag on Kenyan Drake — as was one wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals veteran A.J. Green.
Henry stands to make $10.278 million as a franchise player, while Drake checks in at $8.483 million on the transition tag. Green will earn $17.865 million.
A complete list of players designated with franchise or transition tags:
Arizona: RB Kenyan Drake (transition)
Baltimore: LB Matthew Judon
Cincinnati: WR A.J. Green
Dallas: QB Dak Prescott (exclusive)
Denver: S Justin Simmons
Jacksonville: DE Yannick Ngakoue
Kansas City: DT Chris Jones
Los Angeles Chargers: TE Hunter Henry
Minnesota: S Anthony Harris
New England: OL Joe Thuney
New York Giants: DT Leonard Williams
Pittsburgh: LB Bud Dupree
Tampa Bay: LB Shaquil Barrett
Tennessee: RB Derrick Henry
Washington: OL Brandon Scherff