NFL owners approved six rules changes for the 2021 season Wednesday, including one that gives replay officials more latitude in providing “certain objective information to the on-field officials.”
Though rejecting proposals for a full-time sky judge or booth empire, owners approved a change that gives the replay official in each press box authority to consult with on-field officials when “obvious video evidence is present.”
Game situations including possession, completions and interceptions, ball placement and down by contact can now be part of the purview of the replay official.
Owners also approved a one-year experiment to limit the number of players in the “setup zone” — within 25 yards of the ball — to nine in an effort to make it easier to recover onside kicks. Just three of 67 onside kicks were recovered in the 2020 season.
Other rules approved by the owners:
• Eliminating overtime in preseason games
• Change that ensures enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive try attempts (Bears’ proposal)
• Change to add a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns to the line (Rams’ proposal)
• Amend rule to expand jersey number options for certain positions because of expanded practice squads (Chiefs’ proposal)
Schedule out May 12
The NFL announced Wednesday it will release the 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
For the first time, NFL teams will play a 17-game slate, with the additional game being approved by an owners’ vote last month. The 17th game will pit teams against interconference opponents that finished in the same place in their respective divisions. The AFC teams will play host for these games in 2021.
Among these matchups: the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams playing the Baltimore Ravens.