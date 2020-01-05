Kirk Cousins threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first possession of overtime as the visiting Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in an NFC wild-card playoff Sunday.
Minnesota won the coin toss to start overtime and used a 43-yard pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen to get a first down at the New Orleans 2. After two runs by Dalvin Cook set up third-and-goal from the 4, Cousins found Rudolph in the left corner in the back of the end zone against cornerback P.J. Williams.
“I’m so proud of our team, the way we fought,” Rudolph said afterward on the Fox broadcast. “Nobody gave us a chance to win here today, except for everybody in our organization. We believed.”
The Vikings, the No. 6 seed after finishing 10-6, advance to play at No. 1 seed San Francisco next Saturday. The Saints were the No. 3 seed after winning the NFC South with a 13-3 record.
Cook rushed 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and Thielen caught seven passes for 129 yards, including his diving grab — which came with top Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the sideline with an injury — to set up the winning score. Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards in his first road playoff start.
“I’m proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise, coming down here and playing huge all game,” Rudolph said.
Drew Brees completed 26 of 33 for 208 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble. It was the Saints’ first game all season with multiple turnovers committed.
“At the end of the day they made a few more plays than we did,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It took us a while to get going offensively, then we got a little momentum in the second half. Our defense held up. You have to tip your hats to Minnesota. They deserved to win.”
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against host Philadelphia on Sunday in a Wil Card game.
Rookie DK Metcalf made seven receptions for 160 yards — including a 36-yard catch for the game-sealing first down — and a touchdown for Seattle (12-5), which improved to 8-1 on the road this season. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay to meet the Packers next Sunday in the NFC’s divisional round.
The injury-riddled Eagles (9-8) suffered another blow when quarterback Carson Wentz, who was making his playoff debut, left the game in the first quarter with a head injury and didn’t return.
Wentz, who missed the team’s run to the Super Bowl title two years ago and to the divisional round last season because of injuries, was knocked out after being hit in the back of the helmet by Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney while falling to the turf. Wentz was 1 of 4 for 3 yards before being hurt.
Josh McCown, 40, who attempted just five passes in the regular season, replaced Wentz and was 18 of 24 for 174 yards, taking six sacks. Teammate Miles Sanders rushed for 69 yards on 14 carries.
McCown drove the Eagles to the Seattle 10-yard line at the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter, but he was sacked by Clowney on a fourth-and-7 play. The Seahawks also stopped the Eagles on fourth down the previous drive, when a pass went off Sanders’ hands on fourth-and-4.
The Seahawks broke a 3-3 tie on Lynch’s touchdown run with 1:06 left in the first half. That capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive directed by Wilson that took just 1:47.
Lynch, who came out of retirement to sign with the Seahawks before the regular-season finale after Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise suffered season-ending injuries in a three week span, carried six times for 7 yards. Wilson led Seattle with 45 yards rushing on nine carries.
McCown drove the Eagles to first-and-goal at the 5 on their first possession of the second half, but a delay-of-game penalty and a bobbled snap proved costly. They had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to cut Seattle’s lead to 10-6.
Wilson hit Metcalf with a 53-yard scoring strike on the Seahawks’ next possession to make it 17-6.
Elliott kicked his third field goal, a 38-yarder, with 2:49 left in the third quarter to pull the Eagles within 17-9.