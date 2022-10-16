Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills (5-1), who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.
Patrick Mahomes passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chiefs (4-2). JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, while Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards for Kansas City.
Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18: Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift the host Steelers to the win.
Trubisky relieved rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained a concussion midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and Claypool had seven receptions for 96 yards. The two connected on a scoring strike with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers (2-4) snap a four-game losing skid.
Tom Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards for Tampa Bay.
Vikings 24, Dolphins 16: Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings.
The Vikings (5-1) won their fourth consecutive game and sealed the outcome when Dalvin Cook broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run with 3:15 remaining.
The defeat snapped an eight-game home winning streak for the Dolphins (3-3).
Cook, a Miami native, played his first NFL game in his hometown and was held in check until his late scoring burst. He finished with 77 yards on 13 carries.
The Vikings’ defense dominated most of the game, recording six sacks, led by two each for Za’Darius Smith and Pat Jones.
For the third consecutive game, the Dolphins were forced to switch quarterbacks when starter Skylar Thompson was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter with a right thumb injury.
Teddy Bridgewater, who cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, followed Thompson and completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, but he was intercepted twice and sacked five times. Thompson completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Falcons 28, 49ers 14: Marcus Mariota led a time-consuming offense with near-perfect accuracy, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score, leading the Falcons to a surprising win over the 49ers.
Mariota threw a third-quarter touchdown pass of 7 yards to Kyle Pitts to put Atlanta (3-3) up 28-14 and shared the second-half spotlight with the Falcons’ defense, which kept the 49ers (3-3) out of the end zone.
After a 13-for-13 start, Mariota finished 13-for-14 for 129 yards and the two scores. He also contributed 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries, helping Atlanta outrush the visitors 168-50 en route to a third win in its last four outings.
Caleb Huntley (16 carries, 59 yards) and Tyler Allgeier (15 carries, 51 yards) made it three Falcons rushers with 50 or more yards, helping Atlanta run up a 33:25-26:35 dominance in time of possession.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw two first-half touchdown passes to Brandon Aiyuk, but also mixed in a pair of interceptions on a 29-for-41, 296-yard day. George Kittle and Aiyuk each finished with eight catches for 83 yards.
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left to lift the Colts.
Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with three scores, hit Pierce for his first NFL touchdown and prevented the Colts (3-2-1) from needing to attempt a long field goal for the win.
Jacksonville (2-4) took a 27-26 lead with 2:44 remaining when Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk for a 4-yard scoring strike. Lawrence enjoyed an efficient if not huge statistical day, hitting 20 of 22 attempts for 163 yards and adding a pair of short touchdown runs.
The Jaguars led most of the game behind a big-play rushing attack that gashed Indianapolis for 243 yards on 33 carries. At one point late in the third quarter, they were averaging more than 12 yards per carry.
Michael Pittman caught 13 passes for 134 yards for Indianapolis, which finished with 434 total yards and a season-high point total.
Giants 24, Ravens 20: Julian Love’s interception set up Saquon Barkley’s go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift the Giants.
The Giants (5-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 12:54 after Lamar Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews gave the Ravens a 20-10 lead.
The Giants closed to within 20-17 on Daniel Jones’ 8-yard scoring strike to Daniel Bellinger with 6:01 left.
Jones went 19-for-27 passing for 173 yards with two touchdowns, while Barkley rushed for 83 yards and a score on 22 carries. Bellinger had five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson went 17-for-32 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception, in addition to rushing for 77 yards on seven carries. He also fumbled on the Ravens’ final possession, sealing the loss.
Bengals 30, Saints 26: Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes as the visiting Bengals came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Saints.
Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and connected with Ja’Marr Chase for two touchdowns in the second half as the Bengals (3-3) took the lead for the first time with 1:57 remaining.
Chase, a native of New Orleans, finished with seven catches for 132 yards.
Former Bengal Andy Dalton, making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jameis Winston, passed for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Saints (2-4).
Jets 27, Packers 10: Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as the Jets won their third straight game and beat Green Bay (3-3) for the first time since 2006.
With the score tied 3-3 at halftime, the Jets moved ahead with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter on a sweep to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a 20-yard touchdown.
Less than three minutes later, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O’Donnell’s punt. It was recovered by safety Will Parks, who ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.
The Packers cut the lead to 17-10 on a 25-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard with 2:35 remaining in the quarter.
Hall broke off a 34-yard touchdown on the first play of the final quarter for a 24-10 New York lead.
After stopping the Packers on fourth down at their 37-yard line with 9:12 remaining, the Jets clinched the game with a 13-play drive — all running plays — to bleed 6:38 off the clock. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 23-yard field goal for the final points with 2:34 on the clock.
Rams 24, Panthers 10: Wide receiver Ben Skowronek scored on a 17-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to help lift the Rams.
Darrell Henderson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter as the Rams (3-3) picked up 232 of their 360 total yards after halftime.
The Panthers (1-5) were brutal on offense in their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks after Monday’s firing of Matt Rhule. Their only touchdown came on an interception return.
Matthew Stafford threw for 253 yards on 26-for-33 passing with a touchdown and an interception for the Rams (3-3).
Starting quarterback P.J. Walker was 10-for-16 for 60 yards for Carolina. Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers in rushing (69 yards on 13 carries) and receiving (89 yards on seven catches).
Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9: Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept the Arizona offense out of the end zone.
Jason Myers kicked four field goals — from 39, 27, 34 and 32 yards — for the Seahawks (3-3), who pulled into a first-place tie with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West while leaving the Cardinals (2-4) alone in last.
Geno Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards for the Seahawks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray was 23-of-37 passing for 222 yards and rushed for a game-high 100 yards on 10 attempts.
With running backs James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) out with injuries, the Cardinals were forced to rely on Eno Benjamin, who managed just 37 yards on 15 carries.