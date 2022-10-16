NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills defeated Kansas City on Sunday, 24-20.

 Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY SPORTS

Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills (5-1), who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.