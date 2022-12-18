Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to help the visiting Cincinnati Bengals overcome a 17-point deficit and post a 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox each reeled in a touchdown pass by Burrow, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards.