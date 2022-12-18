Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to help the visiting Cincinnati Bengals overcome a 17-point deficit and post a 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and tight end Mitchell Wilcox each reeled in a touchdown pass by Burrow, who completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards. Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards.
The Bengals (10-4) forced four second-half turnovers to help them overcome an early 17-0 hole and record their sixth straight win. AFC North-leading Cincinnati resides one game ahead of Baltimore (9-5), which dropped a 13-3 decision to Cleveland on Saturday.
Tom Brady completed 30 of 44 passes for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-8), who have lost three of their last four games. Russell Gage had two touchdown receptions and Chris Godwin had the other.
Lions 20, Jets 17: Jared Goff threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Wright on a fourth-down play for the go-ahead score to lift the Lions.
The Jets had a chance to tie it. Zach Wilson scrambled around and connected with Elijah Moore on a 20-yard gain. The Jets were granted a timeout with one second left but Greg Zuerlein's 58-yard field goal attempt sailed wide.
Goff passed for 252 yards and Kalif Raymond scored a 47-yard punt return for the Lions (7-7), who have won six of their last seven games.
Zach Wilson passed for 317 yards and two scores, both to C.J. Uzomah, along with an interception for the Jets (7-7). who have lost three straight.
Jaguars 40, Cowbys 34 (OT): Rayshawn Jenkins' 51-yard interception return with 6:52 left in overtime lifted the Jaguars.
Trevor Lawrence went 27-for-42 passing for 318 yards with a career-high four touchdowns and an interception for Jacksonville (6-8), which has won three of its past four games. Zay Jones had six receptions for 109 yards and three scores, Christian Kirk had six catches for 92 yards and Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.
After Riley Patterson made a 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 34, the Jaguars punted on their first possession in overtime. But four plays later Jenkins made his second interception of the game when he grabbed Dak Prescott's pass that bounced off Noah Brown's hands and returned it down the sideline and into the end zone.
Prescott went 23-for-30 passing for 256 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 58 yards and a score and Tony Pollard had 75 yards on 19 carries. CeeDee Lamb added seven receptions for 126 yards, while Brown had six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys (10-4) could have clinched a playoff spot with a win.
Chiefs 30, Texans 24 (OT): Jerick McKinnon's 26-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left in overtime helped the Chiefs clinch the AFC West title for the seventh straight season.
McKinnon's second touchdown of the day came on the first play after Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled while scrambling on a 6-yard run. Kansas City's Willie Gay recovered the ball to set up the winning score.
It was the only mistake for Houston, which gave itself a chance for the win by playing a clean game while the Chiefs (11-3) made one error after another. Kansas City committed two turnovers that led to Texan touchdowns and tied its season high with 10 penalties for 102 yards.
The Texans fell to a league-worst 1-12-1 with their ninth straight loss.
Eagles 25, Bears 20: Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the Eagles.
Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears (3-11) had their chances before losing for the seventh straight time and dropping their fifth straight at home.
Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears (3-11) had their chances before losing for the seventh straight time and dropping their fifth straight at home.
Chicago regained possession trailing 17-13 with 8:25 to play after Jake Elliott's 38-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright. But the Bears lost 3 yards before punting and the Eagles responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with 1-yard touchdown run from Hurts and a two-point conversion to take a 25-13 lead.
Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 68-yard reception three plays before the TD.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who played through a fourth-quarter hamstring injury rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries and was 14-of-21 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.
Fields surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
Steelers 24, Panthers 16: Najee Harris ran for a touchdown and racked up 86 yards on the ground as the Steelers counted on ball-control offense and a solid defense in the win.
Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who was given the starting assignment because Kenny Pickett has been in the concussion protocol, threw for 179 yards on 17-of-22 passing. Diontae Johnson caught 10 passes for 98 yards.
Harris had 24 carries as the Steelers (6-8) cling to remote playoff hopes.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold was 14 of 23 for 225 yards and a touchdown. An inept Carolina rushing attack managed 21 yards after posting more than 220 ground yards last week at Seattle.
Saints 21, Falcons 18: Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes and Taysom Hill threw one for the Saints in the win.
Dalton completed 11 of 17 passes for 151 yards and connected with Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 19 and 22 yards. Hill completed both of his passes, one of which went 68 yards to Rashid Shaheed for a score for the Saints (5-9).
Rookie Desmond Ridder struggled in his first start for the Falcons (5-9), completing 13 of 26 for 97 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Rookie Tyler Allgeier rushed 17 times for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown.
Broncos 24, Cardinals 15: Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos snapped a five-game losing streak.
Brett Rypien, starting at quarterback for the Broncos (4-10) for the injured Russell Wilson, passed for 197 yards while completing 21 of 26 passes. He threw a touchdown and an interception.
Colt McCoy started at quarterback for the Cardinals (4-10) following Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear, but McCoy suffered a concussion early in the third quarter and Trace McSorley replaced him for the rest of the game.
James Conner had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown for Arizona, which suffered its fourth consecutive loss.
Chargers 17, Titans 14: Justin Herbert passed for 313 yards and Cameron Dicker made a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining for the Chargers.
After the Titans tied the game 14-14 on a 1-yard sneak by Ryan Tannehill with 48 seconds remaining, Herbert engineered a 52-yard drive for the game-winning kick.
Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes and did not throw for a touchdown for just the second time this season. He also threw two interceptions for the first time in 17 games going back to last season.
Tannehill was 15 of 22 for 165 yards and an interception while playing through a right ankle injury he sustained on the first offensive series of the game. Malik Willis played quarterback for one series.