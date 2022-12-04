NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

From left, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Samaje Perrine celebrate after a Higgins touchdown reception in a win over Kansas City on Sunday.

 Sam Greene/usa today sports

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months.