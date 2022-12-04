Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months.
Samaje Perine rushed for 106 yards while Tee Higgins also caught a touchdown pass for the Bengals (8-4), who won their fourth straight game and eighth in their past 10.
Mahomes was 16-of-27 passing for 223 yards and one touchdown for the Chiefs (9-3), who had a five-game winning streak halted.
Vikings 27, Jets 22: Kirk Cousins went 21-of-35 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown to lead the Vikings)10-2).
Mike White went 31-of-57 passing for 369 yards and two interceptions in defeat for the Jets (7-5).
The Jets outgained the Vikings in yards 486-287 but settled for five Greg Zuerlein field goals and scored one touchdown on six trips to the red zone.
49ers 33, Dolphins 17: Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy rode to the rescue in his first extended NFL action, passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns as the 49ers ((8-4) ran their winning streak to five games.
Purdy, who was 25 of 37 with an interception, took over in the first quarter for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and delivered a touchdown on his first drive.
Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (8-4), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
Raiders 27, Chargers 20: Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected on two long scoring passes in the third quarter to help the Raiders (5-7) rally for the win.
Adams caught eight passes for 177 yards and the two third-quarter touchdowns. Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 28 of 47 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (6-6).
Eagles 35, Titans 10: Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Eagles (11-1).
Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans.
Ryan Tannehill was 14 of 22 for 141 yards and one touchdown for the Titans (7-5).
Commanders 20, Giants 20, OT: Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation and neither squad scored in overtime as the Commanders and Giants tied.
In a game that was evenly-played throughout, Washington (7-5-1) kept pace with New York (7-4-1) in their battle to reach the playoffs.
The Giants were up 20-13 in the closing minutes of regulation before Heinicke directed a 90-yard drive.
Lions 40, Jaguars 14: Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Lions (5-7) won for the fourth time in five games.
Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards, while D’Andre Swift had 62 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (4-8).
Steelers 19, Falcons 16: Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass for the Steelers (5-7).
Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn’t commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games.
Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown for the Falcons (5-8).
Packers 28, Bears 19: Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost the Packers (5-8).
The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago (3-10) lost its sixth straight overall.
Ravens 10, Broncos 9: Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining for the Ravens (8-4).
Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and also ran 10 times for 41 yards as the Ravens won for the fifth time in six games.
Denver (3-9) lost its fourth straight and was held to 16 points or fewer for the 10th time this season.
Browns 27, Texans 14: Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, the Browns (5-7) overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return.
Watson was making his first start in 700 days after sitting out the 2021 season prior to serving an 11-game suspension he received after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.
The Texans (1-10-1) suffered their seventh consecutive loss.
Seahawks 27, Rams 23: Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, including an 8-yarder to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining, to lead the Seahawks (7-5) past the Rams (3-9).
Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards as the Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak.
Cam Akers rushed for two touchdowns for the injury-plagued Rams.