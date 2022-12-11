Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 48 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 20-12 home victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the defeat for the Jets (7-6), while playing through a second-half rib injury.
AFC East-leading Buffalo improved to 10-3.
Chiefs 34, Broncos 28: Patrick Mahomes was 28-for-42 passing for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, Jerick McKinnon had seven catches for 112 yards and two scores and the visiting Chiefs beat the Broncos for the 14th straight time.
JuJu Smith-Schuster had 74 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions for Kansas City (10-3).
Russell Wilson was 23-for-36 passing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interception before leaving in the fourth quarter with a concussion and Jerry Jeudy had eight receptions for 73 yards and three TDs for the Broncos (3-10).
Bengals 23, Browns 10: Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards and two touchdowns and the Bengals won their fifth consecutive game.
Ja’Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 119 yards and one touchdown as the Bengals (9-4) halted a five-game skid against the Browns (5-8).
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as the Jaguars (5-8) kept their slim playoff hopes alive.
Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards, finding tight end Evan Engram 11 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Derrick Henry ran 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown for Tennesse (7-6).
49ers 35, Buccaneers 7: Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to fuel the 49ers.
Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey and a 32-yard score to Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy added a 2-yard rushing touchdown to help the 49ers (9-4) secure their sixth straight win.
Tom Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Buccaneers (6-7), who have lost two of their last three games.
Eagles 48, Giants 22: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores, and the Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth.
Quarterback Daniel Jones finished 18 of 27 for 169 yards and one touchdown for the Giants (7-5-1).
Cowboys 27, Texans 23: Dak Prescott threw for 284 yards and a touchdown and led a 98-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes to pace the Cowboys to a come-from-behind win.
Prescott’s late heroics — he was 6 for 7 on the final touchdown drive — helped the Cowboys (10-3) overcome three turnovers, including two interceptions.
Ezekiel Elliott ran 2 yards for the game-winning score with 41 seconds remaining. The touchdown put the Cowboys ahead for the first time since the second quarter.
The Texans (1-11-1) led much of the way thanks to Ka’imi Fairbairn’s field goals of 43, 50, and 54 yards.
Lions 34, Vikings 23: Jared Goff passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions prevented the from clinching the NFC North title.
DJ Chark caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Jameson Williams scored a 41-yard touchdown on his first NFL reception. The Lions (6-7) have won five of their last six games.
Kirk Cousins passed for 425 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (10-3), while Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for 223 yards.
Ravens 16, Steelers 14: J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the Ravens (9-4).
Dobbins carried the ball 15 times to headline a Ravens offense that racked up 215 yards on the ground.
Pittsburgh is now 5-8.
Panthers 30, Seahawks 24: Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Carolina’s defense made several key plays in the win.
Carolina (5-8) is within a game of the NFC South lead with a strong resurgence under interim coach Steve Wilks.
The Seahawks (7-6) have dropped three of their last four games and are losing the grip on an NFC playoff spot.