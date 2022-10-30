Jalen Hurts threw three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and the unbeaten Eagles matched the best start in franchise history Sunday with a 35-13 wi over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Eagles (7-0) tied the 2004 squad that won its first seven contests en route to a Super Bowl appearance, while the cross-state rival Steelers (2-6) are off to their worst start since 2013.
Dolphins 31, Lions 27: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns to pace the visiting Dolphins.
Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 passes, including a pair of scoring strikes to Jaylen Waddle. Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards, while Waddle hauled in eight passes for 106 yards.
Seahawks 27, Giants 13: Tyler Lockett overcame a pair of rare miscues to catch the tiebreaking touchdown for the Seahawks.
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was 23 of 34 for 212 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC West-leading Seahawks (5-3).
Raheem Mostert rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries for Miami (5-3), which erased a 14-point deficit.
Cowboys 49, Bears 29: Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to lead Dallas.
The Cowboys (6-2) have won six of their past seven games and dealt the Bears (3-5) their fourth loss in their past five games.
Saints 24, Raiders 0: Alvin Kamara tallied 158 yards of total offense and scored his first three touchdowns of the season for the Saints.
Kamara ran for 62 yards and one touchdown and had 96 receiving yards and two touchdown catches as the Saints (3-5) won for just the second time since the season opener.
Vikings 34, Cardinals 26: Kirk Cousins accounted for three total touchdowns as the Vikings hung on for the win.
Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground.
Dalvin Cook (20 carries, 111 yards) and Alexander Mattison (five carries, 40 yards) combined for 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings.
Titans 17, Texans 10: Derrick Henry rushed 32 times for 219 yards and both Tennessee touchdowns.
Tennessee (5-2) rushed for 314 yards as a team and threw just one pass in the second half.
Dontrell Hilliard added 83 yards on the ground for the Titans, who won their fifth straight game to remain in first place in the AFC South.
49ers 31, Rams 14: Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown for the 49ers.
McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third and a 1-yard rushing TD in the fourth to seal San Francisco’s eighth consecutive regular-season victory over Los Angeles.
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 21-of-25 passing for the 49ers (4-4) with 235 yards and two touchdowns.
Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT): Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime to lift the Falcons.
Carolina’s PJ Walker hooked up with diving DJ Moore for a 62-yard touchdown heave with 12 seconds left in regulation, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore contributed to a longer extra-point kick that was off the mark and kept the game tied at 34-34.
Still, the Panthers (2-6) appeared set up to win after CJ Henderson intercepted a pass in overtime. Eddy Pinerio missed a 32-yard field goal.
Given another chance on offense, the Falcons (4-4) drove 55 yards to set up Koo’s winner.
Commanders 17, Colts 16: Washington scored 10 straight points in the final five minutes to erase a 16-7 deficit.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard run with 22 seconds remaining to give the Commanders (4-4) the win.
Broncos 21, Jaguars 17: Latavius Murray rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Broncos to the win in London.
Russell Wilson returned from a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of Denver’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 23. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and an interception.