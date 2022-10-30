Jalen Hurts threw three first-half touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and the unbeaten Eagles matched the best start in franchise history Sunday with a 35-13 wi over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles (7-0) tied the 2004 squad that won its first seven contests en route to a Super Bowl appearance, while the cross-state rival Steelers (2-6) are off to their worst start since 2013.