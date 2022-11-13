Patrick Peterson’s second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York.
The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak.
But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left.
Buffalo recovered with a quick-strike drive directed by Josh Allen. Five plays produced 69 yards to set up Tyler Bass’s third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder with two seconds left that sent the game to overtime.
On the opening possession of overtime, Minnesota drove for a go-ahead field goal, a 33-yarder by Greg Joseph with 3:42 left. That proved to be the game-winner.
It was the seventh straight victory for the Vikings (8-1) and the second time in as many weeks that they rallied from a double-digit margin in the second half.
Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16: Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and the Buccaneers held off a late rally in Munich, the NFL’s first game played in Germany.
The NFC South-leading Bucs (5-5), who entered last in the league with 61 yards rushing per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts.
Brady was 22-of-29 passing for 258 yards, hitting Julio Jones with a 31-yard scoring strike in the second quarter and Chris Godwin from 4 yards early in the fourth.
The NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-4) had a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Dolphins 39, Browns 17: Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to pace the Dolphins.
The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week atop the AFC East and on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL’s best running games.
The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that came when Nick Chubb broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown that cut Miami’s lead to 30-17 with 13:09 remaining in the game.
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers for the Chiefs.
Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards, finding Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray in the end zone. Mahomes also threw one interception as Kansas City (7-2) won its third straight game.
Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Christian Kirk on 29-for-40 passing for the Jaguars (3-7), who have lost six of their past seven
Giants 24, Texans 16: Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown to lead the Giants 7-2).
Barkley capped a 12-play, 74-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run that answered a Houston scoring drive that cut the deficit to 14-10 midway through the third quarter.
Davis Mills completed 22 of 37 passes for 319 yards for the Texans (1-7-1).
Steelers 20, Saints 10: Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens each ran for a touchdown for the Steelers.
Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for just 199 yards for the Steelers (3-6), whose two rushing touchdowns were all the scoring the team needed. Pittsburgh totaled 217 yards on the ground and shut out New Orleans in the second half.
Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for New Orleans (3-7).
Titans 17, Broncos 10: Ryan Tannehill was 19-of-36 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had five receptions for 119 yards and two scores, and the Titans (6-3) rallied for the win.
Russell Wilson was 21-of-42 passing for 286 yards, a TD to rookie Jalen Virgil and an interception for Denver (3-6).
Lions 31, Bears 30: Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown for Detroit (3-6) and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 10 receptions for 119 yards.
For Chicago (3-7), quarterback Justin Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He also passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Colts 25, Raiders 20: Matt Ryan’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied the visiting Colts.
Ryan went 21-for-28 passing for 222 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, on 22 carries.
Campbell finished with seven receptions for 76 yards as the Colts (4-5-1) ended a three-game losing streak by giving interim coach Jeff Saturday the first win of his coaching career.
Derek Carr went 24-for-38 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while Davante Adams finished with nine receptions for 126 yards for the Raiders (2-7).
Cardinals 27, Rams 17: Backup quarterback Colt McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals, with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins catching 10 passes for 98 yards and Rondale Moore making nine receptions for 94 yards.
Rams backup quarterback John Wolford was 24 of 36 for 212 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had only three receptions for minus-1 yard and suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.
Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT): Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime as the Packers rallied from a 14-point deficit.
Christian Watson led Green Bay (4-6) with four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns, two of wich came in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rogers threw for 224 yards and three toucdowns.
Dallas (6-3) built its lead thanks in part to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s 11 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns .