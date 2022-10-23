PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.
It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule.
The Buccaneers (3-4) managed 322 yards of total offense. Brady was 32 of 49 for 290 yards, but Tampa Bay’s ground game was held to 46 yards.
Since Brady joined the Buccaneers, it was the first time in five meetings that Carolina topped Tampa Bay.
Cowboys 24, Lions 6: In Arlington, Texas, Ezekiel Elliott scored on two 1-yard plunges and the Dallas defense forced five second-half turnovers as the Cowboys defeated visiting Detroit.
Dak Prescott, playing in his first game since suffering a broken right thumb in the season opener, passed for 207 yards while completing 19 of 25 attempts. He threw his first touchdown pass of the season with less than two minutes remaining.
Titans 19, Colts 10: In Nashville, Tennessee, Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, Derrick Henry rushed for 128 yards and Tennessee earned a season sweep of AFC South rival Indianapolis with the win.
Tennessee (4-2) won its fourth straight game and also received a tiebreaker advantage over Indianapolis (3-3-1) by sweeping the season series. The Titans also scored in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.
Commanders 23, Packers 21: In Landover, Maryland, Taylor Heinicke overcame a rough start, but threw two touchdown passes as Washington rallied to hand Green Bay its third straight loss.
Heinicke, playing for the first time this year after an injury to starter Carson Wentz, threw an early pick six as the Commanders (3-4) fell behind 14-3. After that, Washington scored 20 unanswered points on its way to its second straight win.
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: In Jacksonville, Florida, Daniel Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left to play to lead visiting New York over Jacksonville.
Leading 17-13 and at the Giants’ 20, Jacksonville went for a fourth-and-1 and came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Jones then led New York (6-1) on a 10-play, 79-yard excursion that resulted in the game-winning points.
Ravens 23, Browns 20: In Baltimore, Gus Edwards rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his return and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help the Ravens defeat visiting Cleveland.
Justin Houston had two sacks and a forced fumble and Malik Harrison blocked a late field goal for the Ravens (4-3). Lamar Jackson passed for 120 yards and rushed for 59.
Bengals 35, Falcons 17: In Cincinnati, Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals jumped to a big lead and routed visiting Atlanta.
The Bengals (4-3), winners of four of their last five games, featured big plays to score touchdowns on their first four possessions and were never threatened.