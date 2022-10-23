NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

 Panthers quarterback PJ Walker looks to during the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.

It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.