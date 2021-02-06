They say experience is the best teacher, and nobody has accrued more knowledge or learned more lessons in big games than Tom Brady. The future Hall of Fame quarterback will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl tonight when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (still weird to write) take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
Sure, this will be his first time doing so with a team other than the Patriots, with whom he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl championships over 20 seasons in New England, but nobody has more to draw from than the 43-year-old signal caller. Nobody has “been there before” more than he.
“I have the answers to the test now,” Brady told The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Peter King in 2017 after leading the Pats to a 34-28 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. “You can’t surprise me on defense. I’ve seen it all. I’ve processed 261 games, I’ve played them all. It’s an incredibly hard sport, but because the processes are right and are in place, it’s not as hard as it used to be. There was a time when quarterbacking was really hard for me because you didn’t know what to do. Now I really know what to do, I don’t want to stop now. This is when it’s really enjoyable to go out.”
Brady has since eclipsed 300 regular-season games played (301 to be exact) and Super Bowl LV will count as his 45th career postseason appearance.
So how will all that experience play a role when Brady takes the field? We turned to some of the high school football coaches around the state of New Hampshire to find out.
“You can never put a price tag on experience,” Plymouth’s Chris Sanborn said. “There is nothing like experience in these games. Nobody in team sports, other than (Celtics great) Bill Russell, has done it more than him. Bill was the greatest winner of all time and Tom is right behind him. It’s just different. You’ve been there, you know how to conduct yourself, you know the expectations.”
“He’s been in every situation in these games,” said Londonderry’s Jimmy Lauzon. “He’s come from behind, he’s led the way, he’s had to take his team down for a game-winning touchdown before several times. I think that will bode well for his confidence throughout the game.”
Trinity’s Rob Cathcart was also on board with Sanborn and Lauzon in thinking that the experience Brady has will be a big factor for him and the Bucs. He thinks it’s why the Chiefs aren’t as heavily favored despite being, in his opinion, a better team than Tampa Bay.
Memorial’s Rob Sturgis and Souhegan’s Robin Bowkett agreed as well, but with their caveats.
“It’s obviously a huge advantage to not have to play with nerves or being young or inexperienced in that situation,” Sturgis said. “But I don’t know how much of an advantage it will be when the Chiefs were there last year (and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20). But he’s seen so many different things and obviously the experience is going to help him. It can’t hurt.”
“It’s obviously a huge advantage,” Bowkett said. “He’s played in a bunch of them before. Anytime you have that experience, you have a leg up. On the flip side, the defensive coordinator (for the Chiefs) Steve Spagnuolo has had the secret sauce in beating Brady in Super Bowls.”
That was a storyline that most coaches brought up and has gotten some attention in the lead up. Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2007-08 when the G-Men ruined the Patriots’ bid for a perfect 19-0 season. Granted, it was 13 years ago and a lot has changed.
“I think his kryptonite, a little bit, has been Spagnuolo,” Lauzon said. “Their history may play a part and maybe Tom Brady isn’t quite on the same page as his receivers. That could definitely be a possible problem. But it seems like they’ve gotten things rolling. Without preseason because of COVID, it seemed like they got off to a rocky start. Watching some of the games they seemed to be on a different page, he and his receivers. But they’ve been rolling now.
“They seem to have things going in the right direction,” said Lauzon. “They all seem to be on the same page. I would imagine they’re past all of that. Certainly not being in the same system as the last 20 years will be a little different but I’m sure they’ll be able to avoid the hiccups.”
Sanborn, while intrigued by the matchup, was quick to dismiss it as a huge factor.
“I think that’s overrated,” he said. “I think guys are gonna stop guys. Those Giants had pretty good defensive players. And on top of that, it takes some breaks. You look at that game and point to David Tyree catching the ball on his head. Sometimes all it comes down to is a play.”
In addition to experience, Brady has some of the best weapons he’s ever had to make those plays. Running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II are a good tandem coming out of the backfield and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate make up an absurd collection of pass catchers on the inside and the perimeter.
“I think they’re a lot more similar to what the Patriots’ recent Super Bowl teams were,” Sturgis said. “They tried to set up the run and they threw the ball off of it. I think where they’re different is (Tampa Bay) actually has really good receivers on the outside. When he throws an interception, it’s more of him kind of saying, ‘Hey go make a play. My receiver is better than your defensive back.’ In New England he would have to sit there and say, ‘Oh I can throw it to the 5-7 guy Julian Edelman or I can throw it to nobody.’ But it’s a lot more similar than people think.”
All except for Gronkowski and Brown will be making their Super Bowl debuts, however.
“Brady brings something to the team as the quarterback where he’s gonna calm them a little bit,” Sanborn said. “They have expectations from him. He’s leading the way.”
The question is, will it be enough for Brady to hoist his seventh Lombardi trophy? Given how close the matchup is, it wasn’t surprising to find that these coaches were split on that front.
“I think it’s going to be interesting,” Sturgis said. “As weird as it sounds, if Tampa Bay can play the way the Patriots did, which was line up and run the football and then spread it out and throw it when you have to and kind of play a keepaway style, you can force a high-powered offense (like Kansas City’s) to have to score quickly. That’s usually when mistakes happen. I’m not going to be the idiot that picks against Tom Brady, but I could easily see the Chiefs winning a second in a row, but I’ll never bet against Tom Brady in a Super Bowl.”
“I’ll be rooting for Brady and Gronk,” Bowkett said. “I love those guys. I have a close personal friend that also works for the organization so I’ll be rooting for the Bucs, but I think Kansas City ends up winning. I think it’s hard to bet against Kansas City at the point.”
Sanborn and Cathcart were a bit more optimistic for the Buccaneers.
“I gotta root for Tom Brady,” Sanborn said. “The New England guy and obviously he did so much here for us, him and Gronk. I think it’s a travesty the Patriots lost them. I don’t think Bill was willing to adjust with the times and give him some input. It seemed to me once Tampa Bay started giving him more input, they really kind of took off.”
“I’m hoping for Tom Brady,” Cathcart said. “I’d never bet against him, so we’ll see. I wouldn’t say I’m predicting that but that’s what I’m hoping for and don’t have any reason not to.”
Lauzon appeared to be the most confident in his selection.
“I’ve seen this story before where a team gets hot at the right time,” Lauzon said. “Tampa Bay has won three road games in a row so I’m just gonna go with the hot hand. It’s going to be a really good game.”