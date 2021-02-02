A significant number of New Hampshire residents betting on the Super Bowl are putting their faith in an old friend: Tom Brady.
The New Hampshire Lottery estimates nearly 59% of sports wagers placed on Sunday’s Super Bowl LV favor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while 78% nationally are leaning toward the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning champs.
About two-thirds of dollars wagered in New Hampshire are on the Bucs and Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback, according to the lottery.
“Clearly, everyone here still loves Tom Brady,“ said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the NH Lottery.
The Buccaneers were the No. 1 team bet on going into the playoffs.
“We’re looking to pay out $3 million or $4 million on the Buccaneers right now if they win,” McIntyre said.
The amount is expected to rise as more people place bets closer to the big game.
Out of $331,000 in futures bets placed on the Super Bowl, $84,000 were on Tampa Bay, the most of any team.
NH Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting just over a year ago in December 2019 in which bettors have placed more than 9.2 million wagers totaling nearly $348 million, according to the lottery.
The bets go beyond who will win.
Some popular proposition bets include Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP award, Rob Gronkowski to score the first Super Bowl touchdown and Brady to throw at least three touchdown passes.
Besides New Hampshire, DraftKings operates mobile or sports betting locations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Bets can be placed at DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester at the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant.
Betting on the Patriots started to wane as the season went on, McIntyre said.
“Tampa Bay is now the second team of New Hampshire,” he said.
Health care workers are Super Bowl-bound
Even the New England Patriots are getting in on the game. The Patriots have invited four health-care workers from New Hampshire to attend the Super Bowl as part of an all-expenses paid trip aboard the team plane. Seventy-six vaccinated New England health-care workers will take part in the trip.
After the invitation was extended by the Krafts, who own the Patriots, Gov. Chris Sununu reached out to four health-care providers in the state, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.
Selected for the trip were Gina Teixeira, an emergency department nurse at Southern New Hampshire Health; Jenna Osborn, an ICU nurse at Catholic Medical Center; Scott Trasher, assistant director of environmental services at Hanover Hill nursing home; and Dawn Chapman, a registered nurse at Concord Hospital.
“These four heroes and their colleagues have been on the front lines of this crisis for months, and their sacrifice and hard work has saved lives,” Sununu said in a statement.