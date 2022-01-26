Sean Doherty knows what to expect from all the external factors that come with being an athlete at the Olympics. The biathlete from Center Conway said his focus entering his third Winter Games is to stay aggressive and within his normal preparation process for races.
The 2013 Kennett High graduate was named to this year’s U.S. biathlon team after a strong performance in the sprint and pursuit races at the U.S. Biathlon Olympic Trials in Germany earlier this month.
Biathlon competitions will run Feb. 5-19 at the Olympics. The sport is a combination of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
Doherty said the conditions and non-competition aspects of the Olympics affected his performance at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 26-year-old finished 65th in the sprint, 44th in the individual and sixth for Team USA in the relay events at his last Olympics.
“Last time, I got kind of got out of my normal rhythm and that really was my biggest hurdle, honestly,” said Doherty, who made his Olympic debut at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Games, placing 16th in the relay. “The Olympics is such a unique environment. It happens to a lot of athletes. They get kind of off their normal way of working and then it doesn’t really come together.”
Doherty, who now lives in Vermont and is a member of the Vermont Army National Guard, is in the midst of the International Biathlon Union World Cup regular season, in which he is currently 67th in the men’s standings. At last year’s world championships, Doherty placed 12th in the mixed relay, 79th in the sprint, 52nd in the individual and 15th in the relay.
“We’re not really training,” said Doherty, who will fly to China on Saturday. “We’re just racing.”
Doherty, who became the all-time leader in individual IBU Youth/Junior World Championship medals (10) in 2016, said he feels ready for the challenges that come with the expected windy and cold conditions in Beijing. When Doherty knows conditions will be difficult, he said he incorporates those factors when training and crafting his plan for each race.
The U.S. Olympic trials in Germany also had difficult conditions with heavy, wet snow, Doherty said.
Because Beijing will be the first Winter Olympics since the pandemic began, the Games will have an unusual feel, said Doherty. He has already felt the pandemic’s effects on the IBU circuit; IBU events are not open to fans this season.
Doherty said he and his fellow Olympians will be tested daily in Beijing and thinks the Olympic village bubble will be one of the safest places to be during the Winter Games.
“We’ve had a bunch of meetings about all the different ‘(what) if’ situations and the protocols and other stuff like that,” Doherty said, “and it’s good to know and be familiar with, but basically what it comes down to is you wear a mask a lot, you get tested every day and through that diligence, I think we’ll be fine.”
Doherty will compete in the sprint (10 kilometers, two shooting sessions), pursuit (12½ kilometers, four shooting sessions) and individual (20 kilometers, four shooting sessions) races at the 2022 Beijing Games, which begin on Friday. He said he also hopes to qualify for the mass start (15 kilometers, four shooting sessions), which consists of the top 30 biathletes at the games. Team USA has not decided on its relay participants yet, he said.
Doherty said he feels he has improved incrementally as both a skier and shooter since the 2018 Winter Games and confident he will race to his fullest potential if he can stay in his usual competitive mindset.
“I really believe if I do that well, if I execute that, then the results, they’ll come into place,” Doherty said.