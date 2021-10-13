The Stanley Cup will be on hand when the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey inducts the first New Hampshire-born player to hoist it into its hall of fame on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
Ben Lovejoy, who is from Canaan and won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, will be inducted alongside fellow retired pro Lauren Slebodnick, official Brian Murphy, author Bruce Valley and City of Dover rink director Paul Chalue.
The history of Exeter High School’s boys and girls hockey programs will also be honored.
Lovejoy, a defenseman, accumulated 11 goals and 43 assists and earned All-ECAC Third Team honors as a senior over his college career at Dartmouth. He logged 20 goals and 81 assists and played in 76 postseason games over his 11 NHL seasons with the Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars before retiring in 2019.
Slebodnick, who grew up in Manchester and graduated from Cornell in 2013, owns the record for most career goalie wins (68), ranks second all-time in shutouts (18) and single-season wins (24), third in goals against average (1.65) and fourth in save percentage (.924) for the Big Red. She played two seasons for the Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly the National Women’s Hockey League) from 2015-17, helping the team win the Isobel Cup in 2016.
Murphy, who grew up in Dover and played hockey at Dover High School, officiated nine Stanley Cup Finals between 1995 and 2017, the first outdoor game at Fenway Park in 2010 between the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers and in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Murphy, currently the supervisor of Hockey East men’s officials, became the eighth official to work at least 2,000 regular-season NHL games in 2019.
Valley, a Navy veteran from Rye who is being inducted in the media category, is the author of “Seahawk: Confessions of an Old Hockey Goalie” and “Rye Harbor: Poems of the New Hampshire Seacoast.”
Chalue, a Dover resident, served as the first director of the Dover Ice Arena from 1977-94, during which he helped build Foster Rink. He also oversaw the construction of the arena’s Holt Rink as the city’s director of buildings and grounds.
The Exeter High School boys have won three NHIAA state championships (1983, 2001, 2002) over their six trips to the final and the Blue Hawks girls finished runner-up to Hanover High School for the state crown from 2017-2019.
Former Manchester Monarchs play-by-play announcer Ken Cail will serve as the master of ceremonies and former St. Lawrence University coach Joe Marsh is the keynote speaker.
Tickets can be purchased for $40 on the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey website (nhlegendsofhockey.com) until Friday.
Attendees who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked to wear a face covering.