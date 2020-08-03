There will not be a New Hampshire Little League state championship series this summer. Instead, teams from leagues in both District 1 and District 2 will play in the newly created COVID-19 2020 Invitational later this month.
District 1 went without a district tournament and elected not to participate in a state championship series this summer for scheduling reasons, District 1 Administrator Sally Dreckmann said. District 2 is currently holding its tournament.
Many District 1 leagues did not start until July 7 and if a state championship series was held, District 1 leagues would have been able to play for only three weeks before the event, Dreckmann said.
“I’d have had to start districts on July 18 in order to get to states on Aug. 3,” Dreckmann said.
The invitational, which will run from Aug. 14-29, will include teams from all of the District 1 leagues that are playing this summer and several District 2 teams: three from North Manchester/Hooksett Little League, at least one from Concord Little League and one from Portsmouth Little League. The invitational will have an 8-9-10-year-old, 9-10-11-year-old and 10-11-12-year-old division.
District 1 leagues Derry, Manchester Central and Nashua did not play this summer. A majors team from Derry played in the Manchester Little League majors division and Dreckmann said last week that she was waiting to hear if it will participate in the invitational.
The invitational will be held at Bedford Little League and there also might be games held at Goffstown Junior Baseball’s field, Dreckmann said.
“I don’t want any kid to not be able to play,” she said. “I’ll take anybody that wants to play baseball.”
Dreckmann’s initial plan was to hold an invitational featuring teams from Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. She ultimately decided to transition to an in-state-only tourney to simplify the event. Little League canceled its World Series in Williamsport, Pa., and regionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dreckmann said one of her main motivations in organizing the invitational was to give 12-year-old players in the state a chance to play more games during their final Little League season.
“For the 12-year-olds, it may not be regionals or Williamsport but, hopefully, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime (experience) and that we never have to play a COVID-19 tournament (again),” Dreckmann said. “They can always say when they have kids that, ‘I played in the COVID-19 2020 tournament and here’s my trophy.’ My philosophy was I don’t want kids to miss out on their 12-year-old year.”
Dreckmann has not decided on the invitational’s format but her goal is for it to be pool play. Each division’s championship will either be a best-of-three series or a one-game final depending on how many teams end up participating, she said.
During the tournament, each team will be allowed to have a fourth coach whose job it will be to ensure their team’s players are following social distancing protocols. Each District 1 team is allowed to have three coaches during the regular season, Dreckmann said.
“I’m very excited,” Dreckmann said. “I’m glad that we have a lot of participation and a lot of people interested.”