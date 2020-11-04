Like grandfather, like son.
That’s what Mike Gatsas is hoping when his multiple Grade 1-winning colt Vekoma takes his position in the starting gate for the $2 million Sprint in the Breeders’ Cup World Thoroughbred Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday.
The 4-year-old Vekoma, who was named for the Dutch roller coaster manufacturer, is the maternal grandson of Speightstown, the victor of the 2004 Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint and the winner of the coveted Eclipse Award as the champion sprinter of that year.
Now, Vekoma gets his chance to carry on the family tradition as he competes against a full field of 13 other top-class sprinters on the biggest stage with the entire racing world watching.
“I’m excited,” said Gatsas, the Manchester businessman and owner of Gatsas Stables, who will attend the races in person with his longtime partner, Susan, and son, Matt Gatsas, while the rest of the family tunes in on TV (post time 2:36 p.m. on NBC) due to strict COVID-19 protocols limiting owner participation and prohibiting fans at the racetrack.
Vekoma is undefeated in all three of his 2020 races, including bang-up victories in the prestigious Grade 1 Carter Handicap at seven furlongs and the Grade 1 Metropolitan Mile at eight furlongs. By taking each of those in June and July, respectively, at New York’s Belmont Park, he earned a guaranteed berth in both the $2 million Sprint at seven furlongs and the $1 million Dirt Mile through the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series “Win and You’re In.”
Since both races are on the same day, Gatsas, co-owner Randy Hill of R.A. Stables, and trainer George Weaver had to decide which was the better spot for the colt. Aside from the purse being twice as much in the Sprint, that race is run around one turn on Keeneland’s track while the Dirt Mile is a two-turn race.
Vekoma, who has earned $1,245,525 from six wins in eight career starts is undefeated in all five of his races around one-turn. His only losses came as a 3-year-old last year in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth in Florida at 1 1/16th of a mile and in the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby at 1¼ miles. Therefore, the choice to stay sprinting around one turn was wise and allows him the best chance of victory.
Nonetheless, luck wasn’t on his side when post positions were drawn Monday evening. Vekoma, the 3-1 early favorite in the wagering, departs under his regular jockey, Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, from the far outside from post 14. That means after breaking from the gate, they’ll have a wider run into position going into the turn.
“I didn’t mind the draw. I’m not sure there’s much speed inside of him. I spoke to Javier and he didn’t think it was a problem. He thinks the horse is tactical enough to put him where he wants him and go on with it. If he jumps out of the gate, then we’ll just sit and wait for our chance and then pounce on it to win it. lot of people don’t like the fourteen, but I don’t mind it. Who am I to say to Javier? We could have (drawn posts) a few more inside that were probably better, but I don’t think there’s too much speed two or three spots inside of us, so hopefully, they’re going to take back and do their thing running from behind and we’re going to jump into the thick of things right away.”
Win or lose, the Breeders’ Cup is Vekoma’s final race. The multiple Grade 1 winner is the son of two Grade 1 winners, one a router and the other a sprinter, which is unusual. His extraordinary pedigree and his past performances made him highly desirable as stallion and earlier this year Gatsas and Hill sold his breeding rights to the esteemed Sprendthrift Farm in Lexington, Ky., so right after the race Vekoma will head to off to start his next chapter and new life in the Bluegrass.
“This is our last hurrah together, and that makes the Breeders’ Cup even that much more meaningful. It’s a big race for us, and for him, too. Hopefully, he can get it done one more time,” said Gatsas. “They better come running and they better come looking for a fight because he won’t back down. One thing about this horse is that he’s tough as nails.”
Vekoma is the leading candidate for Thoroughbred racing’s 2020 champion Sprinter and a win assures that. If the favorites fail in the $6 million Classic and the $2 million Distaff on Saturday, he could also win Horse of the Year honors.
“Oh my. Goodness gracious,” said Gatsas, who has collected trophies from many graded stakes races over his 30-plus years in racing. “We’ve collected a lot of nice hardware over the years, but an Eclipse Award for Sprinter would be special. One for Horse of the Year would be extra special.”