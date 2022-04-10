While on the flight to Florida with her Boston Pride teammates, Manchester’s Paige Capistran does not know why but she had a feeling they would return home with the Isobel Cup as the Premier Hockey Federation champions.
Boston skidded into the playoffs, losing each of its final five regular-season games in overtime to finish 10-5-5 in the regular season. Those final two losses came against the Pride’s first-round playoff opponent, the Buffalo Beauts.
Despite all that, Capistran said the Pride were in high spirits their last week of practice before the playoffs and on their way to the Isobel Cup Playoffs, which were held March 25-28 at the AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla., about 30 minutes outside Tampa.
After all, she said, the Pride were in a similar position entering the playoffs last year when they won the cup.
“Maybe we just knew we had nothing to lose — just make the best of it,” said Capistran, a second-year defenseman out of Northeastern University. “It was just a very different feel than it was our last (five) regular-season games.
“We kept saying the theme of the week was good vibes.”
By the end of their Florida trip, Capistran, 23, and her teammates, including Deering’s Jenna Rheault and Rochester’s Taylor Wenczkowski, felt great. The Pride captured their second straight and third overall Isobel Cup in the league’s seven-year history.
Third-seeded Boston opened with a 6-0 first-round win over sixth-seeded Buffalo, defeated the second-seeded Toronto Six, 5-1, in the semifinals and captured the cup with a 4-2 triumph over the top-seeded Connecticut Whale in the final. Each of the PHF’s six teams qualified for the postseason.
“Looking around the locker room, there’s too much talent to not figure it out,” said Wenczkowski, a second-year forward out of the University of New Hampshire. “I think having our backs against the wall, that really was a game-changer for us.”
Wenczkowski, 24, scored Boston’s game-winning goal in the final for a second straight season and was named the playoff MVP after logging three goals in three postseason games.
Rheault, a third-year defenseman who played with Wenczkowski for three seasons at UNH, said the Pride’s scoring outburst against Buffalo and Toronto in the postseason gave their forwards a big confidence boost going into the finals. Boston scored more than four goals in a game twice in the regular season — a 6-4 season-opening win over Minnesota on Nov. 6 and an 8-2 triumph over Toronto on Dec. 5.
“Around the locker room, we were just saying, ‘The floodgates will open, the floodgates will open,’ and they definitely did,” Rheault said. “I think having the forwards confident going into that game was huge.”
Connecticut defeated the Pride three times over four regular-season meetings between the teams. Rheault, 25, said Boston never played at its best in those games, though.
The Pride opened the scoring in the final with a goal from captain Jillian Dempsey at the 4:14 mark of the contest but trailed, 2-1, entering the third period.
Evelina Raselli and Wenczkowski scored 18 seconds apart to give the Pride a 3-2 lead 6:57 into the third period. Wenczkowski’s goal came on a rebound in front following a Christina Putigna shot.
“Just right place, right time or putting myself in the right place — not trying to get too drawn over to the play or sucked in with a defender,” said Wenczkowski, who finished the regular season tied for the team lead in points (15) and with the most goals on the team (eight).
When Wenczkowski scored the go-ahead goal, Rheault said she jumped higher than she has in a long time.
“She’s just had such a great playoff run and season in general and she was somebody that we could definitely consider a go-to player when we needed a goal,” Rheault said of Wenczkowski.
Before she all but clinched the game with an empty-net goal with 1:30 remaining, Rheault said those minutes following Wenczkowski’s goal felt like the longest of her life. “That relieved a lot of stress,” she said of the empty-netter.
Rheault said she and her fellow blue-liners did not change how they played in the final frame. They just tried to play aggressive and win corner battles to get the puck up to their forwards, she said.
When the final buzzer sounded, Capistran said she was elated to celebrate with her teammates and have that feeling she had on the flight down become reality.
“It’s not like you always have a feeling and it always works out because that’s not the case but this time it did,” Capistrain said.
The Boston Bruins celebrated the Pride’s title during their 8-1 home victory over New Jersey on March 31 and the Pride will serve as grand marshals for the 126th Boston Marathon next Monday.
Rheault, who is an occupational therapist at Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School, returned to work to find congratulatory banners and cards made by her biggest fan group besides her family — her co-workers and students.
Rheault said this year’s Pride team was something special and she and Capistran both credited the team’s ability to overcome adversity.
“The overall theme of the season would just be to keep pushing through,” Capistran said.