Memorial Day weekend, complete with a favorable weather forecast, would ordinarily make for good spirits and plenty of stock car racing action around the region.
But not this year.
With the exception of some newly permissible limited practice sessions under COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines — with no fans present — the 2020 racing season remains under lockdown.
Star Speedway, Hudson, Claremont, Monadnock and White Mountain are among the New Hampshire short tracks with practice sessions planned for this weekend.
Lee USA Speedway President Norm Wrenn III is working out details to offer practice or track rentals in the near future, but hasn’t finalized any dates yet. “We’ve had good communication with the town and support from State Representative Jeff Salloway,” he said.
Riverside Speedway in Groveton, under new owners Mike and Richard Humphrey, recently posted a full race day schedule complete with fan admission prices, for Saturday, May 23 on its website after holding a well-attended practice last weekend.
Star Speedway owner Bobby Webber Jr., Monadnock General Manager Michelle Cloutier and Claremont track operator Mike Parks all welcomed the chance to open their pit gates, but no one was considering practice dates a solution to their economic plight. What is needed is a weekly racing schedule with fans paying their way in at the front gate.
Webber enjoyed a rise in weekly car counts and attendance at Star last year and seemingly had the Epping quarter-mile poised for a successful season in 2020 before the pandemic took hold. The track has had its ups and downs since first opening in 1967.
“I’ve been frustrated and down in the dumps,” Webber said, “but I’m beyond happy to get some practices booked. It’s good for morale and some cash flow. It’s been a struggle trying to explain our circumstances and show that we can comply with the guidelines. It’s a tight situation. I had already bought my tire inventory before the shutdown and I built a new car to race the full ACT (American Canadian Tour) schedule.
“It’s going to be tight for the race teams too,” he said. “Quite a few of our racers count on snowplowing money and with no snow this winter, that hurt finances a lot.”
In addition to taking over the reins at Claremont for Wrenn this season, Parks, co-founder and promoter of the Granite State Pro Stock Series, had put together an ambitious expanded touring series schedule. He has found himself stymied on both fronts.
“I’m thankful we can open for some practice,” Parks said. “The Governor’s Economic Task Force had us in the right group at 50% capacity and then they put us back in with amusement parks before the Attorney General’s office said we could start practices. I don’t think state officials understood the numbers. They thought of us in terms of NASCAR races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Our seating capacity is 7,000, but nowadays 1,000 fans through the front gate is a huge night.
“We have plenty of room to properly socially distance and we’ve got the stalls in the pits all marked out.”
As for the Granite State Pro Stock Series, Parks added, “We could possibly be at Claremont June 5, if allowed, or at Riverside June 13.”
White Mountain Motorsports Park owner Cris Michaud, who also co-owns and manages Thunder Road in Barre, Vt., and ACT Late Model Tour, expressed frustration with the lack of communication from both New Hampshire and Vermont authorities.
“We have great plans in place to ensure all social distancing and cleanliness requirements are met,” Michaud said. “Race tracks are very familiar with rule books and safety regulations. We have the room we need. ACT is just on hold. We aren’t hearing anything.”
“We’re excited to be able to get started,” Monadnock’s Cloutier said. “We want to go racing. We’ve been building new seating and we welcome the chance to show that we can do all that we’re asked to. We’re all about safety.
“We’ll probably just pick up our schedule once we know what the starting date will be. We’re hoping that we might get some new people who want to go out and go to something different.”
One of the biggest obstacles facing all of the short tracks is the calendar. Economically viable race dates are already in short supply. Avoiding special event scheduling conflicts will be a challenge and Mother Nature can be very troublesome. When the weather report is iffy, some fans stay home or make other choices and the cost of traveling to an eventual rainout is costly for competitors. Early decisions to postpone are a bad look when the sun is shining at the usual start time.
Derek Lynch, Canadian track owner/promoter/driver and past winner of the Oxford 250, describes independent stock car tracks this way: “I promoted what I think most would consider a successful, well-run program for nine years and I can honestly tell you there is no money to be made. Just enough to get it open again the next week.
“Track owners today are like the racers. The track is their hobby. Trust me, they are making a living somewhere else.”