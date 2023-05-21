NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson of New Castle, N.H., reacts during a playoff game against the New York Knicks on May 8.

 Sam Navarro

MIAMI -- During the regular season, the pursuit was real. Duncan Robinson made sure to first eclipse Tim Hardaway’s Miami Heat record for career 3-pointers before pausing his season four days later for hand surgery.

During these playoffs, Robinson, of New Castle, N.H., said he was unaware of the record book.