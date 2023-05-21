MIAMI -- During the regular season, the pursuit was real. Duncan Robinson made sure to first eclipse Tim Hardaway’s Miami Heat record for career 3-pointers before pausing his season four days later for hand surgery.
During these playoffs, Robinson, of New Castle, N.H., said he was unaware of the record book.
Nonetheless, in Friday night’s Game 2 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in these best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, Robinson’s three 3-pointers moved him past Mario Chalmers for second on the franchise all-time postseason list.
That had Robinson four short of LeBron James’ Heat career postseason record of 123 entering Sunday night’s Game 3 in Miami.
“I’m fortunate enough to have caught some people that have worn this jersey, particularly in the regular season,” Robinson said. “So to be able to do it in the playoffs, as well, is definitely a special thing. So I don’t take it for granted at all.”
James set his Heat career 3-point record in 87 playoff appearances. Robinson, by contrast, went into Sunday night with 26 career playoff appearances, all with the Heat.
Robinson said there is an appreciation of passing one member of the Heat’s Big Three playoff teams (Chalmers) and closing in on another (James).
“I remember watching a lot of that team,” said Robinson, 29, who was 16 at the start of the Heat’s Big Three era.
Out of the rotation at times during the latter stages of the regular season, Robinson has found a place in the playoff mix with both Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo sidelined by playoff injuries.
“I mean, of course, obviously, as a competitor you want to contribute on the floor to winning,” he said of his postseason revival. “Definitely feels good to have an opportunity just to help us win and advance. That’s obviously the most important thing this time of year, is to help us win and continue to extend the season.”
Of benefit, Robinson said, has been having Heat shooting coach Rob Fodor around more often this season.
“He’s great,” Robinson said. “Rob and I have worked countless hours together this season, offseason, practice days, game days, the whole thing. He’s got a unique perspective on the game as a whole, but in particular shooting. And he’s definitely somebody that’s always been an advocate for me and been in my corner and definitely helped me throughout my career.”