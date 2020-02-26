Did you enjoy the third period? Zach Sanford did. His two third-period goals Tuesday helped the St. Louis Blues overcome deficits of 3-1 and 5-4 to pull out a thrilling 6-5 win over the rival Chicago Blackhawks.
It was the fifth win in a row for the Blues, who held their first-place position in the Central Division and improved to 37-17-10.
"Crazy game," said forward Robert Thomas, who had a goal and two assists. "Obviously not our style of play. A lot of run-and-gun; a lot of transition chances. We have to tighten it up a little bit but happy we got the two points."
The Blues scored twice in 16 seconds to take a 4-3 lead early in the third period. Then Chicago scored twice to regain the lead. The Blues' Justin Faulk scored to tie it at 5-5. And we were only midway through the third Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
And then Sanford scored his second goal of the night and his 15th of the season for his second game-winner of the season with six minutes 25 seconds left to play.
"I don't know the last time we had a game like that here," said Sanford, who had an assist to go with his two goals. "I don't know that that's our style, but those ones are always fun to be part of."
After allowing three power play goals Tuesday -- the Blues had been 16-for-16 on the penalty kill over their prior five games -- the Blues finally killed one off when it mattered most. Namely, after Oskar Sundqvist went off for tripping with 2:51 left.
What was coach Craig Berube thinking here? He had to be nervous, given the PK struggles all night.
"I don't think anything different than I always do," he said. "Go out and kill it. You gotta have a short memory, and you gotta have your guys know the situation and know that probably in a minute the goalie's coming out. Just go kill it off and win the game."
And they did.
Chicago and the Blues traded goals in the second period, giving the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead after two periods.
Chicago entered the game dead last in NHL power play efficiency at just 14.2 percent. But Patrick Kane's shot through traffic, his 28th of the season, found the net and made the Blackhawks 2-for-2 on the power play at that point.
More importantly it gave Chicago a 3-1 lead just 1:13 into the second. The Blues narrowed their deficit to 3-2 when Thomas scored his 10th goal of the season, set up all alone in the near slot on a pass from the right point by David Perron.
Thomas' goal, at the 7:38 mark of the second, gave the Blues 10 players with 10 or more goals this season.
The Blues had great momentum in the game's early going, including a power play goal by Brayden Schenn just 33 seconds into the game. But Chicago countered with goals by Duncan Keith and Connor Murphy to take a 2-1 lead after one period.
Sundqvist drew a tripping penalty just 11 seconds into the game (called on Murphy), and Schenn scored just 22 seconds into the power play whipping the puck past Chicago goalie Corey Crawford.
It was Schenn's 10th power play goal of the season, and his 22nd overall. The Blues have scored three times in the first minute of play this season, and Schenn's goal was the second-quickest of the season, exceeded only by Zach Sanford's goal 25 seconds into the Blues Feb. 13 game at Vegas -- a game in which Sanford scored four times.