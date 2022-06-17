The Manchester Hockey Roos will host citywide free field hockey clinics during the summer.
The program will run Mondays, June 27-Aug. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m., on Manchester West’s turf field.
The clinics are intended for players in fourth through eighth grade. Newcomers and experienced players are welcome.
The clinics will feature skill introduction and development, learning the basic rules, and weekly recreational league play.
Players are urged to bring a mouthguard and water bottle. Loaner sticks and shin guards will be provided, if necessary.
The clinics will be taught by Bill Larkins, Manchester Central West head coach and Level 2 USAFH instructor.
For more information, visit www.manchesterhockeyroos.org/schedule.
Questions should be directed to info@manchesterhockeyroos.org.
Hanover’s Ringer is Gatorade NH Soccer Player of the Year
Hanover High School’s Eric Ringer on Thursday was announced as the 2021-22 Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Ringer, a senior, notched eight goals and eight assists this past fall and was named to the all-division team for a third straight year.
Also an All-American as voted by the United Soccer Coaches, and a two-time All-New England selection, he helped the Bears to the Division I state final.
Ringer has served as a tutor and has volunteered locally on behalf of a middle school mentoring program. He has maintained a 3.81 GPA in the classroom, and he will attend the University of Colorado this coming fall.
Mount Washington race is Saturday
The field is set for Saturday’s Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race.
The 61st running of the race will start at 9 a.m. Both winners from last year’s modified event, Coloradans Joe Gray and Kim Dobson, are returning to run.
Local runners expected to contend include Samuel Fazioli, 30, of Derry, and Ashley Busa, 37, of Portsmouth.
Notable changes: The race will return to a mass start, and for the first time ever, it will be run on a road — the Auto Road — that is paved for the entire 7.6 miles.
Friendship Four tickets on sale Friday
Tickets for the 2022 Friendship Four college hockey tournament in Belfast, Northern Ireland — a tournament that will include Dartmouth — went on sale Friday at 1 p.m., The Odyssey Trust announced.
The four-game tourney, plaed for the first time since 2019, will be held at SSE Arena in Belfast. The Big Green will take on fellow ECAC member Quinnipiac on Friday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. ET.
Hockey East foes UMass and UMass Lowell will battle in the game to follow.
The third-place and championship games are set for Saturday, Nov. 26.
Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.