Gill Stadium in Manchester will host a semipro football doubleheader on Saturday.
In the opener at 3 p.m., the Granite State Destroyers of the East Coast Football League will battle the Syracuse Smash of the Empire Football League in what is billed as the Granite State Bowl. The game is a memorial contest for two players — Sean Marron from the Granite State team and Keisean Canery of Syracuse — who died recently.
In the nightcap at 7 p.m., the Marlboro (Mass.) Shamrocks (9-1) will battle the Southern New England Admirals (1-0), out of Mansfield, Mass., in the East Coast Football League championship.
Admission is $10.
UNH hockey team visits Arizona State
The University of New Hampshire hockey team will take its longest road trip in some years, visiting Arizona State Friday and Saturday at the Sun Devils’ Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
Faceoff is 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Friday’s game can be seen on ASU Live Stream and Saturday’s contest will be the Pac-12 Insider. Both games are on WGIR 610 AM radio.
The Wildcats are 2-0 overall after a pair of weekend nonconference wins over Union College. The Sun Devils, who play as an independent, are 1-3 overall after splitting a home series with UMass Lowell and losing two at Denver.
UNH and Arizona State have met once before, in 2016 at the Whittemore Center in Durham, with the Sun Devils prevailing 5-4 in overtime.
PSU gridders to play Fitchburg State
The Plymouth State University football team will go for two straight wins when it battles Fitchburg State on Saturday at noon at Panther Field.
PSU beat Western Connecticut State 16-13 last Saturday in Danbury for its first win in five tries. Concord’s Gavin Moody scored the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Derry’s Kaden Baillargeon iced the victory with an interception in the end zone in the final minute.
PSU’s Senior Manny Sanchez rushed for 136 yards on 26 carries and earned a spot on the MASCAC weekly honor roll.
Fitchburg State is 0-6.
In other small college Granite State football action on Saturday, Saint Anselm (1-4) visits Stonehill (4-1) at 1 p.m. and Franklin Pierce (0-5) visits Pace (0-5) at 1 p.m.
UNH soccer team entertains Vermont
The UNH soccer team, ranked No. 4 nationally, will play American East foe Vermont on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats (12-0-1) are no longer perfect, coming off a 1-1 tie against Yale on Tuesday.
UVM is 8-3-1 overall.
Saturday’s UNH game marks the first of four straight AE contests to end the regular season. After Saturday, the ’Cats visit UMBC (Saturday, Oct. 23), host Stony Brook (Thursday, Oct. 28) and visit UMass Lowell (Monday, Nov. 1).