Maurice playing in Atlantic League
Kyle Maurice, who concluded his senior season with the Saint Anselm College baseball team in May, has joined the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a partner league of Major League Baseball.
Maurice, a native of Exeter, played in his first game with the Rockers on Saturday. Maurice was 1-for-3 at the plate with a single coming in his first at-bat in the top of the third inning.
Following the 2022 season, Maurice was named the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association New England Division II Player of the Year, the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Player of the Year, and collected All-East Region First Team honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Division II Conference Commissioners Association, and the American Baseball Coaches’ Association. Maurice was also earned Honorable Mention All-America plaudits from the NCBWA.
Maurice was also named the Union Leader Athlete of the Month for April.
Six UNH players at NHL camps
Six University of New Hampshire players are attending NHL Development Camps this week.
They are junior defenseman Luke Reid (Nashville), sophomore forward Liam Devlin (New Jersey), sophomore defenseman Alex Gagne of Bedford (Tampa Bay), sophomore defenseman Colton Huard (Chicago), freshman defenseman Damien Carfagna (Seattle) and freshman goalie Tyler Muszelik (Florida).
Carfagna, of Wood-Ridge, N.J., won the 2022 Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers (USHL).
Muszelik, of Long Valley, N.J., was picked in the sixth round (189th overall) of the NHL draft last weekend by the Panthers.
UNH soccer names Shaad an assistant
The University of New Hampshire men’s soccer program named Jon Shaad, an assistant coach at Iowa Western the last two seasons, as an assistant coach.
Iowa Western won the NJCAA national championship in the fall of 2021 and made the national final in the previous season in the spring of 2021.
At Iowa Western, Shaad led the coaching of the defensive position group. He also served as the recruiting coordinator for Europe and Canada.
UNH, under head coach Marc Hubbard, reached the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament last fall. The Wildcats open the 2022 season at four-time national champ Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Bedford’s Boucher wins ITA tourney
Bedford’s Jason Boucher, a senior at Saint Michael’s College, went 4-0 to win the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Summer Circuit tournament recently at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Boucher was seeded No. 2 in the 19-player draw.
Classmate Seb Tonini of Derry split a pair of matches.