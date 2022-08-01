June Doerr
June Doerr of Abenaqui Country Club putts during the state girls junior championship last week. Doerr shot a par-70 on Monday and leads the field at the Women’s State Amateur at Concord Country Club.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

Youth was served on Monday at the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship. June Doerr, 16, has a six-stroke lead over the rest of the field after one round of the tournament at Concord Country Club.

Doerr, a junior-to-be at Winnacunnet High, was the only player to match par (70). The Abenaqui CC member leads Amy Dickison of Breakfast Hill and Kat Bordeau of Lochmere, both of whom shot 76. One shot further back is a group of four: Derryfield’s Tara Watt, Youth on Course’s Eva Gonzales, Canterbury Woods’ Mindy Inglis-Reid and Beaver Meadow’s Madelyn Savary.