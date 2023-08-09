The UNH hockey team will play Maine in a charity exhibition game at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.
General admission tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and be available through the Maine Athletics box office for $20 at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by calling (207) 581-2327. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the Alfond Youth & Community Center.
The Wildcats will start the 2023-24 season at the Whittemore Center against Boston University on Friday, Oct. 13.
UNH soccer team picked first in America East poll
The UNH men’s soccer team has been selected first in the 2023 America East preseason poll announced on Wednesday. The voting was conducted by the conference’s eight head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own teams.
The Wildcats, ranked 23rd nationally, received four first-place votes and 46 total points, while Vermont received three first-place votes and 45 points. Albany had one first-place vote and tied with UMBC for third place with 34 points.
UNH kicks off the season on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Virginia Commonwealth.
Bowker in front at NHGA Stroke Play
Canterbury Woods Country Club’s Joseph Bowker shot a 1-over 73 in windy conditions on Wednesday and retained his lead after two round of the New Hampshire Golf Association Stroke Play Championship at Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
Bowker sits at 4-under (140) for the tourney after a first-round 67. He leads Lake Sunapee CC’s Rob Henley (141) and Souhegan Woods GC’s Eric Emeneau (143). Derryfield’s Dan Arvanitis and Atkinson’s Mathew Gover are one stroke back at 144.
The tournament ends Thursday with another 18 holes.