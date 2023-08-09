190926-spt-unh-hockey-016_0700

The UNH hockey team will play Maine in a charity exhibition game at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.

General admission tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and be available through the Maine Athletics box office for $20 at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or by calling (207) 581-2327. All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting the Alfond Youth & Community Center.