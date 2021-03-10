The NHL announced a new seven-year television, streaming and media rights agreement with ESPN and Disney on Wednesday.
The partnership runs from the start of the 2021-22 season through the 2027-28 campaign and features exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on Disney-owned ABC in four of the seven years.
Other highlights of the deal include: half of the Stanley Cup playoff games will be televised on ABC and ESPN each season; 25 exclusive national regular-season games on ABC or ESPN; 75 national regular-season games will stream exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu; an out-of-market streaming package (formerly NHL.TV) will be available only as part of an ESPN+ subscription.
The agreement also includes extensive highlight rights and international media rights.
The NHL first aired on ESPN in 1979. The network's most recent TV rights deal with the league ended in 2005.