Free agent forward Nazem Kadri agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Kadri, 31, recorded career-high totals in assists (59) and points (87) to go along with 28 goals in 71 games last season with the Colorado Avalanche. He added 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 games in the postseason as part of the Avalanche's run to a Stanley Cup title.