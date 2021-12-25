LEBANON, Tenn. — It's official.
Nashville Superspeedway has a new parent company after Dover Motorsports' purchase by Speedway Motorsports Inc. was finalized Wednesday.
The deal, originally announced last month but awaited approval from stockholders and regulators, will put the Gladeville track and its parent facility at Dover under the same umbrella as NASCAR's other Tennessee oval, Bristol, as well as Cup Series stops at Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma and Texas. Kentucky and North Wilkesboro, no longer on the Cup circuit, are also owned by SMI, which is based in Charlotte, N.C.
"On behalf of our company I'd like to thank Denis McGlynn and Dover Motorsports for their cooperation and support through this process," Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith said in a release. "As our acquisition becomes complete, we look forward to turning our focus toward engaging the teams at Dover and Nashville to produce exciting events for race fans in 2022."
Erik Moses will remain Nashville Superspeedway track president.
Dover, which once owned several smaller tracks around the country, built the 1.33-mile concrete D-oval just inside the Wilson County border with Rutherford County in 1999 and 2000 and began an 11-year run of racing in '01, hosting NASCAR's Xfinity (then known as the Busch Series) and Truck series twice yearly as well as ARCA and other lower-level events.
It's signature event turned out to be the IndyCar Series which brought Indianapolis 500 stars and legends to Wilson County soil. But when Indy pulled out following the 2008 event and attendance lagging as the Great Recession set in and no sign of the Cup Series, Dover allowed its NASCAR sanction of the track expire at the end of 2011, leaving the facility empty except for some testing as buyers were sought for the property.
Some of the outer acreage, which was originally designated to be used for different types of racing such as a drag strip and a road course but were never built, was sold, but not the track itself.
But NASCAR's awards celebration in 2019 held in Nashville re-sold the Middle Tennessee market to the racing world. Dover, with the 38,000-seat facility already here, moved one of its two Cup races from the Monster Mile track in Delaware to Wilson County.
The first Cup race held in Middle Tennessee since 1984 was a sellout. The return of Xfinity and Truck Series to the track made for a three-day Father's Day weekend tripleheader of racing which featured Kyle Busch's record 100th Xfinity win and Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag in the Ally 400 en route to the Cup championship.
The Superspeedway is entering the second year of a four-year contract with NASCAR, which has scheduled the 2022 events for June 24-26 — a week later than in '21. Tickets are already on sale for next year's races at nashvillesuperspeedway.com.
