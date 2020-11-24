The University of Connecticut men’s basketball program has finally reached the stage in the rebuilding process when it has far more answers than questions.
The Huskies have injected the roster with talent by adding some quality recruiting classes.
They’re deeper and more versatile than they’ve ever been during coach Dan Hurley’s tenure. And they’ve undergone a physical transformation.
“Our roster is like night and day, practices are like night and day from a competitive standpoint,” said Hurley, who begins his third season. “We’ll have a lot more answers to a lot more questions that we haven’t had answers to in the last couple of years.”
The Huskies have bought into Hurley’s culture and commitment level.
Their confidence is soaring, too, coming off a 19-win season during which they experienced a vital growth spurt and learned how to win.
They’ve reached this crucial point just as they rejoin the Big East Conference.
“Our confidence is at an all-time high,” sophomore James Bouknight said. “We’re extremely confident in what we can do on the court. We learned how to win by the end of (last) year so we’re just trying to take that momentum and bring it into this year.”
No doubt the Huskies, who return seven of their nine top scorers, are a program on the rise. So far, everything has gone exactly according to Hurley’s master rebuilding plan.
One question awaiting an answer: Can Akok Akok make a successful comeback from last year’s season-ending injury?
It’s difficult to predict how quickly Akok, of Manchester, N.H., can return to prime form. Akok’s comeback road will be longer due to the severity of his injury — a torn Achilles tendon that kept him sidelined for the last six games. Hurley won’t rush Akok back until the redshirt sophomore forward is healthy. Teammates feed off of Akok’s energy and enthusiasm. Akok also is a valuable rim protector on defense.
He’s worked his “tail off” during the rehab process, according to Hurley.
“Watching his recovery has been inspiring,” Hurley said.