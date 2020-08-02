Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler also scored 22 points and added seven assists, and the Miami Heat used a big second half to beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 near Orlando on Saturday.
Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, New Castle, N.H.’s Duncan Robinson scored 17, Goran Dragic had 13 points and Kendrick Nunn added 11 for the Heat (42-24). Robinson was 5-for-9 from the field, 3-for-7 from 3-point land, and was a plus-28.
Nikola Jokic had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Jerami Grant also had 19 points for the shorthanded Nuggets (43-23). Denver played without starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton. All three have nagging injuries but could have played if Saturday’s contest had been a playoff game.