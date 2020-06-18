Barring anything drastic, you’ll see the Granite State’s lone NBA player when the league starts up again next month at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
“I don’t foresee anything happening that would cause that to change,” said New Castle’s Duncan Robinson, a guard/forward with the Miami Heat. “I’m very much united in the front that my teammates present or as the players’ association as a whole ultimately decides to do.”
A significant group of players, led by the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard, have led an opposition to the league’s plan to resume play. Their opposition is based on a belief that playing basketball will take away from what should be the focus these days in America, namely social justice in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by Minneapolis police on May 25.
Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said during a teleconference call with local reporters earlier this month that the team held a virtual meeting to discuss the country’s reaction to Floyd’s death and how players and staff can help make a change.
“In terms of what I took away most (from the meeting), just listening and hearing different perspectives,” Robinson said. “How I grew up and where I grew up is much different than my teammates, peers and counterparts. It’s important for somebody in my position to show empathy toward those different perspectives and allow those voices to be heard.”
Robinson said there is a lot of excitement around the NBA returning months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But, he noted, like resuming anything right now, there are risks that come with it. Florida set a single-day record for new coronavirus cases (3,207) on Thursday, which marked the state’s 16th straight day with more than 1,000 new cases. Florida has more than 85,000 confirmed cases.
The NBA has circulated a 113-page handbook outlining its safety protocols for when teams report to Disney World for fan-less games.
“It will take effort not only from the league’s part but the players’ part, the coaches’ part and organizations’ parts to abide by the rules put in place, practice social distancing in the confines of the (Disney World) bubble,” Robinson said. “The league has done a really good job accounting for player safety and is doing things the right way.”
When the season resumes and the Heat play their first empty-arena game, Robinson said he imagines it will be a different atmosphere.
“I think overwhelmingly everyone will be excited to be out there competing again,” Robinson said. “It will be unlike anything the NBA has done before. It will be interesting to be part of it.”
Way back on March 11
As Robinson and the Heat entered halftime trailing the visiting Charlotte Hornets on March 11, he began to notice that the coaching and support staff were whispering about something.
The NBA had already postponed the Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder game scheduled for that night due to Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19.
“At halftime, the Thunder game had already been called so the dominoes were starting to fall,” Robinson said. “There were half of us as a team that had no idea about it. I was part of that half. A couple of guys had heard something but they didn’t say anything. We still had to try to go out and beat Charlotte. That was the main focus.”
The Hornets defeated Miami, 109-98. The game ended around 9:30 p.m., the same time that the NBA released a statement announcing that the league had suspended play indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Afterwards, the locker room had a very different post-game feel and speech than ever before,” Robinson said. “Coach (Pat) Riley (the team president) and coach Spoelstra came in, explained we were shutting down and going on a temporary hiatus. We thought we’d shut down 2-3 weeks and be back for playoffs in April. It unfolded differently than everybody thought.”
NBA owners and the players association approved a plan that will restart the season with 22 teams on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Teams can begin training camp practices at the complex on June 30.
While the Heat were apart, Robinson, 26, stayed inside and away from people as best he could, trained on his stationary bike and participated in team Zoom workouts. The Phillips Exeter Academy graduate has spent the past five weeks training at the Heat’s facilities with teammates and coaches while following the safety protocols that have been put in place.
Robinson said coaches wear masks and gloves and only one-on-one instruction is allowed between a player and coach. No more than four players can be in the facility at the same time, players cannot shoot on the same hoop, and they must remain separated, Robinson said.
“It’s definitely an adjustment but in Orlando people are going to be competing for a championship,” Robinson said. “We’re all on the same page in regards to that challenge. It’s more finding ways to be creative and maintain being in shape while challenging ourselves and pushing ourselves.”
Miami entered the break with a 41-24 record and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, 2½ games behind the third-place Boston Celtics (43-21). Robinson, a second-year pro who played collegiately at Division III Williams and Division I Michigan, averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists and owned a 46.7 field goal percentage over his first 65 games this season, 60 of which he started.
As a rookie, Robinson started one of the 15 games he played in, shooting 39.1% from the field and averaging 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists. He also averaged 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists and had a 51.4 field goal percentage over 33 G-League games — and starts — for the Sioux Falls Skyforce that year.
Robinson credited his considerable uptick in productivity this season to receiving more opportunities and gaining confidence that he can play at the NBA level.
“Last year, there was uncertainty in that regard,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t given a lot of opportunity but even when I was, I didn’t necessarily play to the best of my abilities. My biggest growth has been mentally feeling more and more comfortable and allowing my skills and abilities to take over from there.
“I’m incredibly fortunate that I’ve had the support of coach Spoelstra from Day 1. He’s always encouraged me to be aggressive and put me out there, given me the opportunity to earn a spot and show that I’m capable of helping the team win.”