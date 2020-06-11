Until the night before the announcement, Zach Sanford had no idea what was happening.
Sanford, who grew up in Manchester, scored a goal to help the St. Louis Blues earn a 4-2 win at Anaheim on March 11, the same day the NBA announced it had postponed its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHL paused its season the next day.
“It was pretty crazy to hear,” Sanford said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I’m not sure anything like this has happened before. It was crazy for all of us to wrap our heads around.”
Initially, Sanford, 25, said he and his teammates thought the postponement would be brief. Three months later, the 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward is trying to stay in in-season shape both physically and mentally for when — or if — the season resumes.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the league’s return-to-play plan May 26, stating that the top 12 teams by points percentage in each conference, including the Western Conference-leading Blues (42-19-10) and Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins (44-14-12), will compete for the Stanley Cup.
The tournament will begin with a 16-team, best-of-five series qualifying round and a round-robin among the top four teams in each conference to determine Stanley Cup Playoffs seeding. The qualifiers would be held in two hub cities — one for each conference — following training camps that the NHL announced on Thursday will begin on July 10.
Teams were permitted to reopen their training facilities for voluntary player on-ice and land training activities on Monday. Sanford, a fourth-year pro, said he thinks the Blues will begin their voluntary activities soon but he has not decided when he will return to St. Louis and the team. He is currently training on his own in Boston.
“It’s kind of tough,” Sanford said. “There’s a lot of new updates every day and changes in what we think our schedule is going to be. It’s kind of weird preparing to go back when you don’t know exactly when you’re going back. For me, it’s staying on top of my health, eating right, staying in shape the best I can so when we get word to come back, hopefully I’ll be ready to come back and come back strong.”
The Pinkerton Academy of Derry graduate and Boston College product was in the midst of his best NHL campaign before the season was paused. Sanford registered career-highs in points (30), goals (16) and assists (14) over his first 58 games this year. He set his previous career-best marks of 20 points, eight goals and 12 assists over 60 games last year, helping the Blues capture the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
Sanford said he has slowly gained confidence and improved the physical part of his game throughout this season.
“Once the new year started, I think I was playing my game — playing big and strong, holding onto pucks,” Sanford said. “The biggest thing for me is scoring goals. I’m shooting the puck more than I ever have. All the coaches you have growing up tell you you have to shoot the puck to score. I was just trying to shoot as much as I could and it was paying off.”
Sanford recorded 13 goals and seven assists over the Blues’ last 26 games before the break, beginning with one of each in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers Jan. 11. He also scored a single-game career-high four goals in a 6-5 overtime loss at Vegas Feb. 13.
Sanford credited some of his offensive output to the confidence he gets from dishing out a few big hits early in games.
“I think a big part of my game is physical play,” Sanford said. “I’ve been hitting a lot more this year ... From talking to coaches, teammates and even guys I’ve been playing against that I’m friends with, they notice when I’m hitting and making a difference in that side of the game, it translates to the offensive side of the game for me.”
Sanford said St. Louis is a close-knit group that has stayed in touch during the break but he is looking forward to seeing his teammates and coaches in person again. If or when the playoffs begin, he imagines it will be an adjustment playing in a hub city, possibly in an empty arena and living out of a hotel for a long stretch. Even with the changes, Sanford is confident the Blues will quickly regain the momentum they took into the break.
“Hopefully this pandemic keeps coming down and the health issues won’t be in the back of everyone’s mind too much longer,” Sanford said. “At the same time, nobody knows what’s going to happen or how to handle it. If we get back playing, it will be nice to get back with the guys, get back in a rhythm and start playing for something again.”