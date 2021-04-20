THE INITIAL REACTION here after seeing the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl rosters that were released last week?
This is the best collection of talent New Hampshire has put together since 2015, which was the first year New Hampshire players were not allowed to play in both the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game. New Hampshire has a 2-3 record against Vermont in the five Shrine Games played since then.
In the past, most of New Hampshire’s best players have gravitated to the CHaD East-West All-Star Game. That was true again this year, but there are more players than usual on the New Hampshire Shrine roster who would have made — or at least been strongly considered for — one of this year’s CHaD teams.
That group includes Nashua North’s Jayden Espinal, Exeter’s Uly Ellis, Bow’s Andrew Robbins and Plymouth’s Trevan Sanborn. There are at least a handful more that fit in that category.
Kingswood Regional head coach Paul Landry, a former Exeter assistant coach, will serve as New Hampshire head coach for this year’s game, which will be played Aug. 7 at Castleton (Vt.) University. Landry said New Hampshire will operate out of the run-heavy Straight-T and Wing-T formations.
“The philosophy is try to match personnel to your system and I’m from the old school at Exeter High School with the three-back offense, whether it be the Straight-T, what we call our Brown offense, or a Wing-T,” Landry said. “We wanted big tackles; strong, athletic tight ends; quick, fast guards; and smart, athletic centers. I feel like we’ve done a good job of blending all four divisions with all of those positions up front, and we have experience in our backfield between kids from Plymouth, Exeter, Salem — kids that understand what the three-back offense is — so our backfield is pretty solid as well.
“We felt like we were pretty fortunate to grab some good-sized kids and very athletic kids. I think the area I was most concerned about was offensive line — tackles — because there was a little bit of a shortage early on when I was trying to grab some kids. We’ve done really well there. I think we’re blessed with our tight ends too. We have some really good athletes there.
“I think we were pretty aggressive to go after kids early and try to bring back the importance of the Shrine Game and the history of this game, and the value of what this organization represents.”
Landry, who is also an Exeter High graduate, played in the 1986 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. His father played for New Hampshire in the 1958 game.
New Hampshire has scheduled workouts for June 26 and July 7 before players report to Castleton in late July for the official start of practice.
“I take nothing away from the CHaD organization,” Landry said. “I think what they do is outstanding. To me, it’s all about letting the kids make a decision about what team they want to play on.
“We’re excited to see these guys on the 26th. See what they look like live.”
ICYMI: Here are the comments made by Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, a Wolfeboro native, following his team’s three-game series at Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville last weekend:
“The environment here, I don’t know what we’re doing in Nashville (where Vanderbilt is located), but there aren’t many empty seats (at UT) now,” Corbin was quoted as saying. “Let me tell you COVID does not exist in Knoxville. There are a lot of people here having a good time and sometimes at our expense. They created a very good environment here for baseball, and I credit them.”
Most NHIAA schools are limiting the number of fans that can attend outdoor high school sporting events this spring. Some are not allowing any fans from the visiting team(s).
The Winnacunnet baseball and softball teams may each be the favorite to win the Division I championship in their sport this spring. When was the last time baseball and softball teams from the same school each won the Division I championship in the same season? (Answer below)
Cody Morissette and Hunter Long have plenty in common. Both graduated from Exeter High School, both chose to continue their athletic career at Boston College and both are expected to be early draft picks this year.
Long, a tight end, is projected to go as early as the third round in this year’s NFL Draft, which begins April 29, Morissette, an infielder, could be taken with one of the top 50 picks in the MLB Draft, which will be held July 11-13.
.
UNH’s spring football season is over, but we do have some New Hampshire athletes who will take part in the FCS playoff that begin Saturday. Merrimack’s Jared Dyer is a freshman defensive lineman at Holy Cross, which will play at South Dakota State; and Londonderry’s Evan Cormier is a sophomore wide receiver at Sacred Heart, which will travel to Delaware.
.
Trivia answer: Salem was the last school to produce Division I champions in baseball and softball during the same year (2003). The Salem softball team defeated Timberlane 11-0 in the Division I championship game that year, and the Salem baseball team won the title by beating Keene 5-3 in the Division I final.