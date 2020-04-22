It looks like Manchester won't be in the picture as a possible site for NHL games if the season resumes in 2020.
According to Canadian journalist and longtime NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the league is now exploring the use of some NHL arenas should the season resume. The NHL puts its season on "pause" on March 12 -- with more than three weeks left in the regular season -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friedman mentioned St. Paul, Minn., Raleigh, N.C., and Edmonton as potential places to host games without fans because they've not been hit as hard as other cities, according to CDC statistics.
Last week, league officials said they were exploring the possibility of using what they called neutral sites if the season resumes. And New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed he had been in touch with the NHL about hosting games at Manchester's downtown SNHU Arena if the season were to start up again in the summer.
How and when the season resumes is still under discussion. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the players, many of whom haven't skated since the "pause," would need between two and three weeks to get into playing shape.