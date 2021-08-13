Mason DeVall pitched his second straight masterful game and North Manchester Hooksett is going to Williamsport.
Coming off a four-inning perfect game, DeVall fired a five-hitter to lead the NMHLL all-stars past Peabody, Mass., 5-0, on Friday in the Little League Baseball New England Regional semifinals in Bristol, Conn. The victory vaulted the New Hampshire champs into Saturday’s regional final against Manchester, Conn., (noon, ESPN) and into the Little League World Series set to start next week in Williamsport, Pa. (This year, the top two teams from each regional advance to the LLWS. Only U.S. teams are participating.)
DeVall, the son of team manager Tim DeVall, fanned 10 and walked two. He threw 90 pitches and completed the task, escaping a sixth-inning jam by striking out a batter with the bases loaded and two outs.
DeVall helped his own cause in the second inning, singling home two runs.
Calen Lucier tripled home two runs as part of a three-run fourth, giving New Hampshire some breathing room.
Tristan Lucier had a double and single for New Hampshire (3-1 in the tournament). Ryson Michaud added two singles in two at-bats.
North Manchester Hooksett became the fourth team from New Hampshire to reach the LLWS, joining Dover (1987), Bedford (1993) and Portsmouth (2006).