JJ Vogel cooled arguably the hottest bats in Williamsport, Pa., to lead West Side of Hamilton, Ohio, to a 4-3 Little League World Series elimination-game victory over North Manchester Hooksett on Wednesday.
North Manchester Hooksett (2-2) advanced to Wednesday’s game via a 16-hit barrage that included four home runs — the first team to belt that many in a LLWS game since 2017 (when South Korea did it) — in a 14-6 elimination-game win over Oregon on Tuesday night.
Vogel did not let the New Hampshire and New England champions carry that momentum over to the next day. He carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth inning — broken up by Mason DeVall’s leadoff double — and when he reached his pitch limit (89), Vogel watched as reliever Kaleb Harden nailed down the win — after allowing a three-run homer to Calen Lucier.
“He can really hit his spots, he kept us off-balance — really good pitching performance,” North Manchester Hooksett manager Tim DeVall said of Vogel. “He kept our power hitters off-balance the whole time. He had a nice curveball. He could work the plate as well. You’ve got to tip your cap to that kid.”
Despite Vogel’s dominance, New Hampshire battled and nearly fought all the way back in its last at-bat. After Mason DeVall’s double, Tristan Lucier drew a walk against Vogel before his twin brother, Calen, delivered a three-run shot to deep right-center.
With still nobody out, Keith Townsend followed with a line shot to right field, but Ohio’s Chance Retherford retreated and made a leaping catch on the warning track. Tyler Chauvette kept things alive with a two-out single to left, but Harden nailed down the win with a six-pitch strikeout.
“My team behind me was talking and telling me to throw strikes and take a deep breath and I did,” Harden said of his sixth-inning performance.
Ohio scored two runs in the third inning and another two in the sixth to build its 4-0 lead. Retherford opened the game’s scoring in the third with an RBI single and Vogel followed up with a sacrifice fly. Ohio scored its final two runs in the sixth on a Krew Brown RBI single and a Harden sacrifice fly.
Townsend pitched the first three innings for North Manchester Hooksett, allowing two earned runs on five hits alongside four strikeouts. Chauvette allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over three relief innings.
Ohio manager Ken Coomer said his team’s two insurance runs in the sixth were important considering Vogel’s high pitch count with the top of North Manchester Hooksett’s order coming up in the bottom of the frame.
“We knew the top four (batters) were very, very good for New Hampshire,” Coomer said. “We’ve been scouting them for a week now. They’ve got a great offense and Kaleb did exactly what he was supposed to do.”
North Manchester Hooksett finished its LLWS run with five home runs, four of which came from the Lucier twins. The locals bounced back from its 10-2 opening-game loss to California with a 4-1 win over Tennessee behind a two-hitter from Tristan Lucier in which he struck out 10 batters.
Before reaching Williamsport, Tristan Lucier threw a no-hitter in North Manchester Hooksett’s state-title clinching win over Bedford and Mason DeVall hurled a perfect game at the New England Regional against Vermont.
North Manchester Hooksett, which had three majors division teams as a league this summer, is the fifth New Hampshire Little League team and first since 2006 to reach the World Series.
Since North Manchester and Hooksett’s inaugural season as a merged league in 2017, its 11-12-year-old all-stars team has won two straight District 2 titles, finished as the district runner-up three times, won this year’s state and regional title and the 2020 in-state COVID-19 Invitational tournament last summer.
Before the merger, Hooksett never won a district or state championship and North Manchester won one of each in 2008.
“We’re a small league,” Tim DeVall said. “A lot of the teams we’re playing come from leagues of eight teams of 12 (players). Plus in New Hampshire, we can only play baseball really from May 1 to mid-June. That’s our regular season. California told me they started in February.
“It was an amazing run...You don’t see New Hampshire here too often. I’m so proud of the boys and the support we’ve gotten back home is just incredible.”