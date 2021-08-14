Is there a hotter Little League team around than the North Manchester Hooksett all-stars?
Putting an exclamation point on its run in the New England Regional, NMHLL on Saturday blasted Connecticut champ Manchester 11-1, to win the regional title in Bristol, Conn., and advance to the Little League World Series starting Thursday in Williamsport, Pa. The game was stopped in the bottom of the fourth inning in accordance with the 10-run mercy rule.
Tristan Lucier was the man of the day, blasting a pair of three-run homers and pitching a four-inning three-hitter. Keith Townsend added two hits and two RBIs in New Hampshire’s 11-hit attack.
After losing its tournament opener last Sunday to Maine, 5-0, New Hampshire won its next four games by a combined margin of 45-2. A key to the surge, said NMHLL manager Tim DeVall, was Tuesday’s 10-0 win over Vermont.
“We come out against Vermont, Mason (DeVall, the manager’s son) throws a perfect game and we put up a bunch of runs,” said Tim DeVall on Saturday after the championship game. “That was the catalyst and we were rolling from there.”
North Manchester Hooksett became the fourth Granite State team to reach the LLWS, joining Portsmouth (2006), Bedford (1993) and Dover (1987).
New Hampshire was already guaranteed a spot in Williamsport before it took the field on Saturday. Because of the world pandemic, Little League officials decided to invite only U.S. teams to the World Series, so each region’s two finalists advanced.
Also, on Friday, LLWS officials announced that because of the surge of the delta variant, spectators from the general public will not be permitted to attend — only family and friends. Each qualifying team will receive 250 passes and all spectators will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, according to reports.
Saturday’s game was not only for a championship but for placement in the LLWS brackets. As champion, New Hampshire will now play Torrance, Calif., the West region runner-up, on Thursday at 7 p.m. Had they lost, the locals would have played the West champ, Honolulu.
Hawaii beat California 7-2 in Saturday’s West championship.
As they have in their four victories, the locals started fast. Townsend’s double down the right field line plated Mason DeVall (reached on an error) and Calen Lucier (walk), giving New Hampshire a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
NMHLL padded its lead in the second on the first of Tristan Lucier’s blasts, a shot to left-center, bringing home Ryan Michaud (walk) and Calan Murphy (bunt single) ahead of him.
Lucier, a left-handed hitter, did it again in a four-run third, going to straightaway left to chase home Dom LaBranche (bunt single) and DeVall (RBI single).
Connecticut broke Tristan Lucier’s shutout in the fourth when Ryan Gorman doubled and scored on Paul Virdokian’s ground single.
Undaunted, New Hampshire scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to establish a 10-run lead and end the game. Tyler Chauvette doubled home one run and Michaud’s two-out RBI double sent everyone home.
Tristan Lucier struck out nine and walked one in a 69-pitch effort.
Notes: After staying Saturday night in Connecticut, the team was expected to bus directly from Bristol to Williamsport on Sunday morning ...
The loss was the first for Manchester, Conn., which was 10-0 in state competition then 2-0 in the regional before Saturday. The team received a first-round bye in the regional.