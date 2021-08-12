The bright spotlight of the Little League Baseball New England Regional got to the North Manchester Hooksett 11-12-year-old All-Stars in their opening game.
Now the New Hampshire state champions relish the atmosphere in Bristol, Conn., and are one win away from reaching Little League’s biggest stage: the World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
North Manchester Hooksett (2-1) has erupted since its 5-0 loss to Maine champion Saco/Dayton last Sunday and will face Peabody, Mass., in the semifinals today at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will secure an automatic bid to the World Series and play a one-game final for the New England regional crown Saturday at noon on ESPN.
With international teams excluded from this year’s World Series, the top two teams from each U.S. region — 16 overall — will reach Williamsport.
Peabody fell, 7-4, to Manchester, Conn., on Thursday.
“That first game, they were really, really nervous,” North Manchester Hooksett manager Tim DeVall said of his players. “Now they feed off of the loud energy and are having fun with it.”
On Tuesday against Essex, Vt., the locals had nine players get a hit and DeVall’s son, Mason, tossed a perfect game, striking out all 12 batters he faced in a 10-0 four-inning mercy-rule triumph. North Manchester Hooksett then tallied 21 hits in a 19-1 five-inning mercy-rule win over Saco/Dayton on Wednesday to reach the semifinals.
DeVall said he tried but could not find out if Mason is the first pitcher to throw a perfect game with all strikeouts at the New England Regional. Mason also achieved the feat in 50 pitches, which means he is eligible to pitch today against Peabody.
DeVall said he will probably start Mason today and then turn to Tristan Lucier, who hurled a no-hitter against Bedford in the state championship series.
“To throw a perfect game with 12 strikeouts, I said, ‘Mason, that’s unbelievable. That’s so special. That doesn’t happen very often and you did it on a huge stage,’” DeVall said. “I’m just so proud of him. I’ve been working with him since he was 3 years old. Now to get to this point, we’re playing on ESPN and he throws a perfect game. It’s just crazy.”
DeVall credited his players’ scoring outburst in the past two games to settling into the tournament and the many batting practices they have had in Bristol. He called Wednesday’s 21-hit performance, which included a three-run home run from Tyler Chauvette and a two-run home run from Lucier’s twin brother, Calen, the team’s best offensive outing this season.
“To have 21 hits in a regional is almost unheard of,” DeVall said. “When they’re aggressive at the plate, they can really hit.”
North Manchester Hooksett also received a four-hitter from Keith Townsend in Wednesday’s win over Saco/Dayton in which he struck out four and walked one over 69 pitches.
“Keith had an excellent game (Wednesday),” DeVall said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better in an elimination game. Keith is basically our No. 3 (pitcher) but we always have confidence when he goes out there.”
DeVall said he watched Peabody’s game against Connecticut live and again with the team later after practice on Thursday. His message to his players Thursday was to stay focused and bring the same energy they had after Wednesday’s victory, when they were screaming and jumping around both at the field and in the dorms, to the semifinal.
“Their nerves from the first game are definitely gone,” DeVall said. “If they come out with that level of energy (today), I think good things will happen.”