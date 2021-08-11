The North Manchester Hooksett Little League All-Stars are rolling now.
After an opening-game stumble, the New Hampshire champs on Wednesday blitzed Saco/Dayton, Maine, 19-1, to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the New England Regionals in Bristol, Conn. The game was ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Tristan Lucier led the 21-hit onslaught with four hits and five runs batted in, and Keith Townsend pitched a four-hitter as New Hampshire advanced to a Friday contest (1 p.m., ESPN) against the loser of Thursday’s game between unbeatens Manchester, Conn., and Peabody, Mass.
The winner of Friday’s game plays for the regional championship — and a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. — in a one-game final on Saturday at noon (ESPN).
Wednesday, about 20 hours after a 10-0 four-inning beating of Vermont in which Mason DeVall pitched a perfect game by striking out all 12 batters he faced, the locals scored three runs and the first inning and broke things open with a 10-spot in the top of the fifth.
Tristan Lucier collected his first RBI in the first inning, then trotted home on brother Calan’s two-run homer.
New Hampshire (2-1) added two more runs in the third, on a Tristan Lucier RBI double and a passed ball, then plated four more in the fourth on two-run singles by Tristan Lucier and Townsend.
Tyler Chauvette blasted a three-run homer in the fifth, and DeVall and Jacoby Acevedo added two-run singles. Dom LaBranche, who finished with four hits and scored three runs, capped the barrage with a run-scoring hit.
DeVall, Townsend, Acevedo and Ryson Michaud finished with two hits each.
Townsend fanned four and walked one in a 69-pitch performance. New Hampshire played errorless ball behind him.
The locals’ victory reversed a 5-0 loss to Maine in Sunday’s opener.