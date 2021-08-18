The North Manchester Hooksett 11- and-12-year-old All-Stars can only hope their stay in the Little League World Series is more enjoyable than their trip to Williamsport, Pa., was Sunday.
After winning the New England Regional, the North Manchester Hooksett team boarded a bus in Bristol, Conn., bound for Williamsport — home of the Little League World Series — but the trip took much longer than expected.
“That’s kind of a funny story,” NMHLL coach Tim DeVall said. “On our way down here, our bus broke down six miles within Pennsylvania, so we were sitting on the side of the highway for about two-and-a-half hours on Route 84, I think it was. We had to wait for another bus to come get us. They took us to Wilkes-Barre, and then another bus from Williamsport met us in Wilkes-Barre and brought us the rest of the way. Three buses, so myself and the two other coaches had to pack and repack three times.”
North Manchester Hooksett is undoubtedly hoping it won’t have to take another lengthy bus ride anytime soon. That would mean a lengthy stay in the World Series, which begins this afternoon.
North Manchester Hooksett is one of 16 teams in the field, and will open the tournament against Torrance, Calif., today (7 p.m./ESPN). The teams are divided into two eight-team brackets, and each bracket will use a double-elimination format to produce the two teams that will meet for the Little League championship. There will also be a consolation game.
All 16 teams that advanced to the World Series are from the United States. There are no international teams participating this year because of COVID restrictions.
“This place is like baseball heaven,” DeVall said. “I knew our team was pretty good, but I never thought we’d get to the Little League World Series.”
Torrance lost to Hawaii in the West Regional final. DeVall said he watched Torrance play twice on TV, and said he expects Torrance to use Gibson Turner as its starting pitcher Thursday. Turner struck out 15 batters in his last outing, a 6-0 victory over Petaluma, Calif., in the West Regional semifinals.
“He’s pretty dominant, but we have some good pitching as well,” DeVall said. “I think if we can give our starter a couple-run cushion we should be OK.”
That starter will likely be Mason DeVall, Tim’s son. Mason had a 2-0 record and didn’t allow a run in 10 innings on the mound during the New England Regional. He struck out 22 in those 10 innings.
Tim DeVall said Tristan Lucier is the probable Game 2 starter for his team. Lucier also has a team-high 11 home runs in 18 games.
North Manchester Hooksett enters the World Series with a .394 team batting average. Opponents are batting .126 against NMHLL pitchers.
“After that first game against Maine (a 5-0 loss) in the regional, I told them to embrace everything,” Tim DeVall said. “Embrace the energy. Have fun with it. Stay loose. Hopefully here it will be the same thing. That’s going to be my message to them. If they embrace it like they did the last four games at the regional, I don’t think we’re going to have a problem.
“To get to this point you have to have the talent, and you have to have some luck. It’s like catching lightning in a bottle. To be one of the 16 teams left in the country is just crazy.”