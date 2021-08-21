The North Manchester Hooksett all-stars are following a familiar pattern.
After losing their first game in the Little League World Series on Thursday, the New Hampshire state champions rode the right arm of Tristan Lucier to a 4-1 victory over Nolensville, Tenn., on Saturday at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.
Lucier pitched five innings of two-hit ball as the locals stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament. NMHLL will next play against the loser of Sunday’s Oregon-South Dakota game in another elimination contest Monday at 3 p.m.
New Hampshire lost its opener in New England Regional before storming back to win four straight games and the title.
“I guess that’s how we roll,” North Manchester Hooksett manager Tim DeVall told ESPN Saturday after the game.
Lucier struck out 10 and walked three before throwing his 85th and final pitch to retire Cason Booher on a fly ball to left fielder Dom LaBranche, who made a nice running catch, ending the fifth inning. Eighty-five is the pitch limit for a single game, according to Little League rules.
“Tristan threw the ball very, very well,” said DeVall, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday. “You can’t ask for anything else.”
“We’re going back to the dorm and celebrate,” said Lucier. “Play spikeball.”
Keith Townsend, whose two-run single in the fourth inning extended New Hampshire’s lead from 2-1 to 4-1, pitched to three batters to notch the save, getting the final two outs on a line out-turned double play by second baseman Jacoby Acevedo.
New Hampshire struck first, in the first inning. Mason DeVall, the manager’s son, grounded a one-out single to left. Lucier followed with a walk, putting two men on base.
Twin brother Calen Lucier then hit a grounder to the first baseman, who threw to third in hopes of a force out. But DeVall and everybody else was safe when the third baseman was off the bag while taking the throw.
Two wild pitches by starter Ryan Newell, scoring DeVall and Tristan Lucier, made it 2-0.
Tristan Lucier, featuring a 70 mph fastball, took a no-hitter into the fourth before Nolan Brown reached on an infield hit. Pinch runner Mateo Bruzzese moved to second base on a wild pitch and scored when William Dreussi dropped a single into left center.
But Townsend delivered some two-out insurance in the bottom of the inning, cracking a line drive to right field to chase home DeVall (reached on an error) and Tristan Lucier (walk).
DeVall and Ryson Michaud had two hits apiece for New Hampshire, which finished with seven.