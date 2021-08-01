LACONIA -- Tristan Lucier threw a no-hitter for the North Manchester Hooksett majors division All-Stars in an 8-0 win over Bedford on Sunday, securing the state championship at Laconia Little League’s Colby Field.
Lucier allowed two walks, struck out 16 batters and sent Bedford down in order in five innings to help North Manchester Hooksett clinch the best-of-three series. North Manchester/Hooksett won Game 1 by a 4-0 score on Saturday.
North Manchester Hooksett (11-2) will represent New Hampshire at the Little League Baseball New England Regional, which begins Sunday in Bristol, Conn. District 1 champion Bedford finished the season with a 9-4 record.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to tip your cap to the pitcher,” Bedford manager Tim O’Connell said.
North Manchester Hooksett manager Tim DeVall said Sunday marked Lucier’s first no-hitter of the all-star season.
“He kept (Bedford) on their heels,” DeVall said of Lucier. “He throws over 70 miles an hour and it’s hard to catch up at 46 feet.”
Lucier said he mostly stuck to his fastball and felt he had great command throughout the game.
“I was just trying to throw strikes because they can’t really hit me because I throw fast,” Lucier said. “They couldn’t hit my fastball.”
Lucier helped himself on the mound by contributing to North Manchester Hooksett’s three-run first inning. He belted a one-out, solo home run -- his 10th in 13 tournament games -- to left-center field right after DeVall’s son, Mason, hit a solo shot to the same spot to give North Manchester/Hooksett a 2-0 lead. Keith Townsend brought home the team’s third run with his sacrifice groundout.
North Manchester Hooksett also plated two more runs in the second inning via Ryson Michaud’s two-run homer and added its final three runs in the fifth frame.
Lucier went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and was twice walked intentionally. Mason DeVall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Tyler Chauvette and Calan Murphy each drove in a run for North Manchester Hooksett.
“All all-star season long, we’ve been hitting the ball,” Tim DeVall said. “We didn’t hit the ball too well (Saturday) in the first game -- only had five hits -- but I know their bats can get going at any time and (Sunday) their bats got going.”
Wes Tonnensen and Jack Mortimer drew Bedford’s two walks, both of which came in the second inning. Bedford had runners on the corners with two outs before Lucier ended the frame with a strikeout.
Bedford starting pitcher Jason Topf allowed six earned runs on 10 hits and one walk and struck out four batters over 4 ⅔ innings.
“It was an honor and a privilege to coach them,” O’Connell said of his Bedford players.
Lucier, his twin brother, Calen, Mason DeVall and Jacoby Acevedo were part of North Manchester Hooksett’s District 2 championship team that also won the in-state COVID-19 invitational tournament last summer.
Both the District 1 and state championship series were canceled last year due to scheduling reasons and Little League did not hold any regionals or its World Series because of the pandemic last summer.
Tim DeVall said his group wanted to win the state title and advance to Bristol for the players on last year’s team who aged out of Little League.
“That team (last year) had as much talent or more talent and they lost out on going to the regional,” DeVall said. “I’m just so proud of the boys. …. On to our next goal at the regionals.”