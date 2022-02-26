The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.
Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.
“Russia’s violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people demand international condemnation and sanctions,” Norway’s federation said in a statement.
“Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now.
“The Norwegian Ski Federation’s message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear — we do not want your participation.”
Norway is set to host events in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined over the next few weeks.
On Friday, FIS canceled all remaining competitions of the 2021-22 season that were to be held in Russia.
But it said Russian athletes can continue to participate in its competitions, in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations for international sports federations.
Ledecka wins downhill
The Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka won Saturday’s World Cup downhill race in Switzerland. Former Lyme, N.H., resident Mikaela Shiffrin did not participate in order to prepare for future Cup races.