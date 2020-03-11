Here is a list of the noteworthy impact the coronavirus outbreak, which was labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, is having throughout the sports world:
EVENTS CANCELED (OR POSTPONED IF NOTED)
NBA
** The NBA suspended all games after Wednesday "until further notice"
COLLEGE SPORTS
** The Ivy League canceled all spring athletics through the remainder of the academic year
** Michigan canceled its annual spring football game scheduled for April 18
ESPORTS
** Overwatch League has canceled all live events through April (though matches will be played and streamed online)
MLB
**The San Francisco Giants-Oakland Athletics exhibition game scheduled for March 24 at Oracle Park
MLS
** The Seattle Sounders' home game vs. FC Dallas scheduled for March 21 (postponed)
** The San Jose Earthquakes' home game vs. Sporting KC scheduled for March 21 (postponed)
OTHER SPORTS
** The remainder of the Houston Rodeo, which began March 3 and is scheduled to run through March 22
EVENTS TO BE PLAYED WITH NO FANS IN ATTENDANCE
COLLEGE SPORTS
** All upcoming NCAA championship events
** College basketball conference tournaments (many banning fans beginning Thursday):
--Big 12 (Kansas City, Mo.)
--Big Ten (Indianapolis)
--Mid-American (Cleveland)
--Southland Conference (Katy, Texas)
NHL
** The Columbus Blue Jackets' home games, beginning Thursday vs. Pittsburgh
** The San Jose Sharks' home games through April 1
XFL
** The Seattle Dragons' home game vs. the L.A. Wildcats, scheduled for Sunday