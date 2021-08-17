Dover welcomed home Olympic silver medalist diver Jessica Parratto early Tuesday evening with a public ceremony at the Rotary Arts Pavilion at Henry Law Park.
About 250 filled the small park, adjacent to the Dover indoor swimming pool, as Parratto greeted old friends with hugs and received commendations from city, state and national officials, her silver medal draped around her neck.
“This has been such an overwhelming experience for me,” she said from the podium as Mayor Robert Carrier, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and a dozen other officials looked on.
“I don’t want to get emotional,” she said to the crowd, “but you guys have been behind me for so long supporting me through everything, and I just want to say thanks to you from the bottom of my heart.
“I wouldn’t be there without any of your support. I love Dover,” she said, fighting back tears.
Parratto and diving partner Delaney Schnell won the silver medal in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving competition July 27 — the first time the United States has medaled in synchronized diving since it became an Olympic event in 2000.
Equally extraordinary was that Parratto and Schnell joined together as partners for the Tokyo games just 10 days before the start of competition, after Schnell’s original partner, Tarrin Gilliland — one of Parratto’s Indiana University teammates — dropped out with an injury.
“So proud of Jessica,” said Indiana University coach Drew Johansen. “Her legacy as one of Indiana University and Team USA’s greatest athletes was cemented with her performance in Tokyo last month.”
Johansen served as Team USA’s diving coach. Parratto, 27, was captain of the six-member women’s team.
“This Olympic team was second in the medal count and was the most successful women’s team for Team USA since 1988,” Johansen said.
Parratto’s road to Olympic history began at the Seacoast Swimming Association in Dover, founded by her parents Amy and Mike Parratto, according to Dover Recreation Director Gary Bannon.
Her mother, a five-time All-American diver at Wellesley College, was her coach. Her father was an early coach of another Dover great, Jenny Thompson, one of the most decorated Olympians in swimming history.
As a ninth grader in 2009, Parratto dove and swam for Dover High School, helping the Green Wave become the Division I NHIAA Girls Swimming and Diving champions. She lived in Dover through her freshman year at Dover High School, before moving to Indianapolis to further her training with USA Diving.
While attending Indiana University, Parratto was the 2015 NCAA 10-meter diving champion. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in sports media.
As the ceremony concluded, Parratto said, “I was definitely fighting back some tears. There are so many people who have been along with me for this journey, for some probably before I could even walk, so it just means so much.”
For now, she said her plans are to continue to dive “and then we’ll see what happens after that.”
She plans to stay in the area for the next few days before joining her parents and other family members in Philadelphia.